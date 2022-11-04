Russia Soldiers Protest Against Putin's Mobilisation for Non-payment of Salary Since Deployment

Around 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged demonstrations claiming that they have not been paid since their deployment.

The soldiers, while staging a protest in Ulyanovsk, said that they were promised 195,000 rubles, but never received the money, according to Russian news organization 7×7 Horizontal Russia.

They said that since they did not get the money, they stopped fighting.

“They are sent to war for a penny,” a video posted by the news outlet said adding that the soldiers had been “deceived”. The soldiers added that officials stopped them from meeting relatives and declined them leave.

Russian mobiks are demanding the "promised" one-off payment of 300,00 roubles, which the military rep says was never actually promised to them 😂 They yell that the deputies should go fight themselves in this case. pic.twitter.com/df96pfvUfM — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 2, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine.

Last week Moscow said the “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been problems. Over 2,000 people were arrested at protests amid public outcry over cases of men being called up despite medical exemptions, or a lack of military experience.

In a decree published on the Kremlin website, Putin said the payment was designed “to provide additional measures of social support” to contract soldiers and those who had been called up. It did not give further details.

The minimum monthly wage on offer for contract soldiers is 160,000 roubles ($2,700), which is almost three times the national average.

