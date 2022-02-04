CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia 'Supports' US Anti-Terror Efforts After IS Chief Killed

Moscow’s foreign ministry stated that they support the efforts of other countries, including members of the US-led international coalition, in the anti-terrorist direction. (Image: Reuters)

We support the efforts of other countries, including members of the US-led international coalition, in the anti-terrorist direction, Moscow's foreign ministry stated.

Russia on Wednesday said it “supported" the anti-terrorism stance of the United States after an IS leader was killed in an American raid, in a rare conciliatory tone amid tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

“We support the efforts of other countries, including members of the US-led international coalition, in the anti-terrorist direction," Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a statement, while also calling for a “thorough investigation" should civilian casualties of the US raid be confirmed.

first published:February 04, 2022, 00:02 IST