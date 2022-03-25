CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Russia to Emerge from Ukraine Conflict Weaker, Senior Pentagon Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Colin Kahl also said an upcoming Pentagon defense strategy document would declare Russia an 'acute threat.'

Russia will emerge from the conflict in Ukraine weaker and more isolated, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

”I think with a high degree of certainty that Russia will emerge from Ukraine weaker than it went into the conflict. Militarily weaker, economically weaker, politically and geopolitically weaker, and more isolated,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

Khal also said an upcoming Pentagon defense strategy document would declare Russia an ”acute threat.” But Russia cannot pose a long-term system challenge to the United States, unlike China, he said.

first published:March 25, 2022, 07:58 IST