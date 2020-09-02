Russia To Keep Ex-journalist Accused Of Treason Behind Bars: Court

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered former newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov to be kept in custody for another three months pending trial on charges of state treason that have sent a chill through Russia’s media landscape.

Safronov, who left journalism and began working at Russia’s space agency in May, was detained by security agents outside his flat on July 7 and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017, a charge he denies.

He could face up to two decades in jail if found guilty at a trial that is likely to be held behind closed doors because of the sensitive nature of the charges.

Some Russian journalists and rights advocates fear he is the victim of a crackdown on the media and that the secrecy surrounding the case is being used to conceal bogus charges.

Also Watch Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar Of Being A Movie Mafia Who Ruined Lives And Careers

Safronov committed the alleged crime when working as a journalist covering military affairs for the Kommersant newspaper.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor