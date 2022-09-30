Russia's Annexation Plan Today Amid West's 'Never, Never' as Ukraine Fights On | Top Updates on Conflict

Russia will annex four occupied Ukrainian regions on Friday in a grand ceremony at the Kremlin, according to Moscow, after President Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories. The Russian president is expected to make a major speech at the event, following referendums held last week in which four Ukrainian regions overwhelmingly voted to join Russia, but which the West dismissed as a sham.

Putin declared the independence of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in a presidential decree issued Thursday evening, paving the way for Moscow to claim the territories. At the end of February, Russia recognised the independence of the two other regions it is preparing to annex, Donetsk and Lugansk.

As things heat up, News18 provides a lowdown of top developments on the issue:

• ‘Will Never Never Never Recognise Referendums’: Biden | US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to “never, never, never” recognize the results of Russian-led referendums in Ukraine, which he called a “flagrant violation” of international principles. “I want to be very clear about this. The United States will never, never never recognize Russia’s claims on Ukraine sovereign territory,” Biden said as he met Pacific Island leaders in Washington. “The so-called referenda was a sham, an absolute sham. The results were manufactured in Moscow,” he said.

• Ukraine Calls Emergency Meeting of Security Chiefs, Major Decisions Expected | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold an emergency top-level meeting on Friday where “fundamental decisions” will be taken in the wake of Russian plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, an official said on Thursday. The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will sign documents on Friday proclaiming Moscow’s annexation of regions where Russia organised what Kyiv and the West said were sham referendums staged on Russian-held Ukrainian territory. Zelenskiy’s office said the national security and defence council would meet on Friday. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the council, said “important and I believe fundamental decisions for our country” would be taken at the meeting. Danilov, who spoke to Ukraine’s 1+1 television station, did not give details. Zelenskiy has said repeatedly that the so-called referendums were illegal and warned of a robust Ukrainian response.

• Nuclear Threats Fail to Deter Counter-offensive | Putin’s nuclear threats have not deterred a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been pushing back Russian troops in the east and is on the doorstep of the Donetsk town of Lyman, which Moscow’s forces pummelled for weeks before capturing it this summer.

• What Ukraine Wants Amid Annexation Plans | The Kremlin-installed leaders of the four regions that pleaded to Putin for annexation this week were gathered in the Russian capital Thursday ahead of the ceremony. Their nearly simultaneous requests came after they claimed residents had unanimously backed the move in hastily organised referendums that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as illegal, fraudulent and void. Ukraine said the only appropriate response from the West was to hit Russia with more sanctions and to supply Ukrainian forces with more weapons to keep reclaiming territory.

• UN Calls It ‘Dangerous’ Escalation | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also rejected the annexation plans, condemning them as “a dangerous escalation” that “has no place in the modern world”. “It must not be accepted,” he said.

• Significance of 4 Territories | The four territories create a crucial land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014. Together, all five make up around 20 percent of Ukraine, whose forces in recent weeks have been clawing back ground. In the south, Ukrainian forces have been wresting back territory near Kherson, and residents of recently recaptured villages described months of terror under Russian occupation.

“They robbed and humiliated us,” 72-year-old Maria Syzhuk said in the village of Vysokopillya, echoing with the dull thuds of artillery from both sides — mostly in the distance, but sometimes a little too close.

Ukrainian troops in particular have been progressing in the eastern Kharkiv region and recapturing territory in Donetsk. Military observers say Kyiv’s forces are close to capturing Lyman.

• ‘I Don’t Want to Kill People’ | Moscow’s forces are striking back along the entire front line and officials in Kyiv said Thursday that Russian bombardment had killed three in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killed five in Donetsk and wounded seven in the Kharkiv region. Along with threats to use nuclear weapons, Putin announced a mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to bolster Moscow’s army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.

Putin on Thursday called for mistakes with the draft to be “corrected”, as discontent grows over the often chaotic conscription push. Finland’s Vaalimaa crossing has been flooded with new arrivals recently and has grown more precarious after Helsinki announced it would close its border from midnight to Russians holding European tourism visas for the Schengen zone. “I just made it through, I don’t know how the others will get through. It’s sad,” Andrei Stepanov, a 49-year-old Russian, told AFP of Finland’s new restrictions.

On a bright morning in Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar, a young Russian fleeing Moscow’s first military call-up since World War II had a stark answer for why he had left: “I don’t want to kill people.” “It was very difficult to leave everything behind — home, motherland, my relatives — but it’s better than killing people,” the man in his 20s told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

• US Aid | The United States has meanwhile pledged more money to support Ukraine, with the Senate approving $12 billion in new economic and military aid as part of a stopgap budget extension.

The European Commission has proposed fresh sanctions targeting Russian exports worth seven billion euros, an oil price cap, an expanded travel blacklist and asset freezes.

With inputs from AFP, Reuters

