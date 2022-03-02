CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Russia, Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Thursday on Belarus-Poland border

This handout picture released on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Interior ministry on March 1, 2022 show the smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv. (AFP)

The Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was "on its way" to the venue of the talks.

Russia and Ukraine will discuss a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow’s chief negotiator said Wednesday, nearly one week into Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

“The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning," Vladimir Medinsky said, for ceasefire talks, while the Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was “on its way" to the venue of the talks.

first published:March 02, 2022, 23:55 IST