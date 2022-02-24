Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Minutes After Putin Declares 'Military Operation' in Eastern Ukraine, Blasts Heard in Kramatorsk, Kyiv

Live now
Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: The airspace over the Ukraine-Russia border has now been restricted, turning it into a no-go zone for commercial aviation. Multiple Ukrainian airports in the East have suspended all operations tonight, including Kharkiv.
For the second time this week, the United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which said it Read More
With the Russian threat growing, the Ukrainian president is pleading for peace and says Russian President Vladimir Putin would not accept his call. In an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and lamented that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives..
The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace, he said in Russian, hours after declaring a nationwide state of emergency. But if the nation comes under an attack, “we will fight back. Zelenskyy said he tried to call Putin, but the Kremlin remained silent.
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian aggression, an announcement that immediately fuelled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about..
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Russia on a twoday visit the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades during which he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin to reset the bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan’s visit to Moscow will take place hours after US President Joe Biden and other Western governments imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia for sending its military into parts of eastern Ukraine.
At least five explosions were heard in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.
Following the blasts, four military trucks could be seen heading for the scene. Hours earlier, the Kremlin said two separatist breakaway regions in Ukraine had asked for Russian help to repel “aggression” by the Ukrainian army.
Australia’s prime minister says Ukrainians in Australia whose Australian visas will expire by the end of June will be allowed to stay an additional six months. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Thursday that Ukrainians applying for Australian visas will be given priority over other nationalities, Morrison said.
Morrison made the announcement a day after Australia imposed sanctions on eight members of Russia’s Security Council in response to Russia’s actions against Ukraine. Sanctions have also been placed on a series of banks and financial institution.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to “avert a major aggression”.
The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 a.m. because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be danger areas because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.
Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine. The announcement Wednesday night establishes buffer zones for traffic controlled by Ukrainian authorities to avoid coming into potentially hazardous conflict with air traffic controlled by Russian authorities.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel “aggression” and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk.
Blinken told NBC News he expected Russian forces would attack Ukraine overnight although he still held out hope for diplomacy to pull Europe back from the brink of war.
The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which said it feared an immediate threat of a Russian invasion. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the meeting in a letter to Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February. The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.
The meeting comes two days after the 15-member council held an emergency open meeting, also at Ukraine’s request, which saw no support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of independence for two separatist areas in Ukraine’s east and his announcement that Russian troops would head there to keep the peace. Council diplomats are finalising a draft resolution that they said would make clear that Russia is violating the UN Charter, international law, and a 2015 council resolution endorsing the Minsk agreements aimed at restoring peace in eastern Ukraine.
The United Nations Security Council will discuss Ukraine on Wednesday night, diplomats said, the 15-member body’s second late night meeting on the crisis this week. Ukraine requested the meeting, backed by the United States and five other council members, after the separatist request for Russian help.
