Russia-Ukraine Crisis: MEA Says No Immediate Plan to Evacuate Indians, ‘We Continue to Monitor’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that there’s no immediate plan to evacuate Indian nationals from crisis-hit Ukraine, which is facing the threat of invasion from Russia. At a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. “It is a live issue, a control room has been set up. We continue to monitor the situation on the ground,” he said.

The MEA added that the focus is and will remain on Indian nationals in Ukraine rather than anything larger. “No immediate evacuation plans. Air bubble restriction has been lifted. Chartered flights are also being encouraged to fly,” Bagchi added.

He also further specified India’s stance on the issue saying that New Delhi’s “position is clear and consistent”. “We have been supportive of a resolution and bringing down of tension under Normandy format and Minsk agreement,” he added.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine had on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory, saying that it continues to function normally to provide all services to its nationals in the country amid an escalation of crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

Releasing a FAQ on Twitter, the embassy in Kyiv said that it continues to monitor the situation on a regular basis and asked the Indian nationals to go through the document. The embassy asked Indians to “maintain calm and not give rise to panic”.

ALSO READ: Ukraine: The 1st Step in President Vladimir Putin’s Plan to Get Back Russia’s Power over Europe

Russia on Thursday announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, despite Ukraine’s Western allies meeting similar announcements with scepticism. “Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Thursday’s announcement is the latest reported drawdown of a Russian military force estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.

Meanwhile, talking about the protests in Canada against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, Bagchi said the Indian high commission has already issued an advisory. On February 9, the Indian High Commission in Canada had issued an advisory for Indian nationals staying there or planning to travel to the country to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the wake of protests by truckers in capital Ottawa and other major Canadian cities.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.