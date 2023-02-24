One Year of Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Kyiv Preparing Fresh Counteroffensive, Poland Delivers First Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Ukraine will prevail on the eve of the war’s first anniversary and expressed his belief in Ukraine’s armed forces. “We have not broken down, we have overcome many hardships and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land,” Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian President warned that Russia could carry out missile strikes to mark one year anniversary of the war. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before meeting Read More