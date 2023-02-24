One Year of Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Kyiv Preparing Fresh Counteroffensive, Poland Delivers First Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

Live now
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Ukraine will prevail on the eve of the war’s first anniversary and expressed his belief in Ukraine’s armed forces. “We have not broken down, we have overcome many hardships and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land,” Zelensky said on social media.
The Ukrainian President warned that Russia could carry out missile strikes to mark one year anniversary of the war. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before meeting Read More
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year. The Sarmat — dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts — is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia’s next-generation missiles that Putin has described as “invincible”. It is liquid-fueled missile and was first announced by Putin in 2018. The missiles were supposed to have been deployed last year. According to Reuters, Putin has signalled he is ready to rip up the architecture of nuclear arms control – including the big powers’ moratorium on nuclear testing – unless the West backs off in Ukraine.
Russia is in talks with a Chinese drone maker to supply it with self-explosive drones that could be deployed in Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported Friday. The magazine said it has seen information indicating that Russia’s military is negotiating with Chinese drone manufacturer Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology to produce such drones for Moscow on a large scale. The Chinese manufacturer, the report said, has agreed to build and test 100 ZT-180 prototype drones before delivering them to Russia by April 2023. Each of the drones is reportedly able to carry between 35 to 50 kilogrammes of explosives. READ MORE
Climate strike week 236. Today one year has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, and we stand in solidarity with Ukrainians. Slava Ukraini. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #PeopleNotProfit pic.twitter.com/qyfyv0YFfT
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 24, 2023
Ukrainians paid tribute to their fallen loved ones on Friday and vowed to fight on to victory, while Russia said its forces were making gains in battle in the east as its invasion entered a second year with no end in sight. At a ceremony on Kyiv’s St Sophia Square, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed medals to a soldier on crutches and the mother of one killed, and held back tears when a band played the national anthem. “We have become one family. There are no more strangers among us. Ukrainians today are all fellows. Ukrainians have sheltered Ukrainians, opened their homes and hearts to those who were forced to flee the war,” Zelenskiy said in a television address.
Poland has delivered the first German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion. “Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will announce on Friday in Kyiv that Poland has already delivered the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine,” the state news agency said, citing government sources.
Germany insisted on Friday that any joint statement from the ongoing G20 finance ministers meeting must mention “war”, following reports that host India wanted to avoid using the word. Russia is a member of the G20 but did not have a ministerial-level representative at the gathering. Next week, however, Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi.
Putin’s health has always been an area of interest across the globe and there have been several speculations and rumours about his deteriorating health. He is rumoured to be suffering from cancer, Parkinson’s Disease and other ailments including a schizoaffective disorder. Reports published in December last year claimed that Putin is being treated for cancer with Western medicine. Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey said that the 70-year-old Russian president is ‘being kept alive’ by medicines made in the West to slow the cancer’s spread. READ MORE
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Friday the “free world is indebted” to Ukrainians fighting to defend European values, vowing continued support for Kyiv one year after Russia’s invasion. “Ukraine is not and will not be alone, because it is also defending the values of freedom and democracy on which the European identity was born,” Meloni said in a video message. “The free world is indebted to the Ukrainian women and men. Italy is on their side,” she said.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday questioned China’s willingness to mediate in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, after Beijing called for urgent peace talks to end the war. “Every constructive suggestion that brings us closer on the path to a just peace is highly welcome,” Steinmeier said on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
India, which maintains good relations with Russia, has abstained from the UN resolutions on Ukraine, but reiterated the path of ‘dialogue and diplomacy’. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, speaking after the most recent UN resolution, called the country’s approach the war ‘people-centric’.
Fox News primetime anchor Tucker Carlson said that US media was corrupt and questioned the Biden administration’s support to Ukraine
It’s a measure of our media’s total corruption that no one ever asks Biden what the United States is hoping to accomplish in Ukraine. "As long as it takes" to do what? Now the objective appears to be winning World War Three against both Russia and China. pic.twitter.com/dfsTgladdE
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 24, 2023
The United Nations voted Thursday to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine. More than 140 countries voted in favour, 32 nations including India and China abstained and seven countries voted against the resolution.
Poland has delivered the first German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Polish news agency PAP reported on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
