Russia-Ukraine War Enters Day 218: Timeline of So-Called Russian ‘Military Operation’ With Key Events

The so–called Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine has now crossed 218 days and began almost seven months ago on February 24. The recent annexation referendums held in Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine and the Ukrainian advances in those regions is likely to change the course of the war which has seen thousands dead and millions displaced with economic damages worth tens of billions of dollars.

Here is a timeline with key events from every month of the war in Ukraine:

February: Russian forces launch an offensive on major Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv. Russian forces aimed to overthrow Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s government. At that time military experts feared that Ukranian defeat was likely and Russia would swiftly take control. Russia retreated due to Ukrainian resistance but only after committing war crimes in areas close to Kyiv

March: Russia takes firm control in several areas of southern Ukraine. They took the province of Kherson and also of Ukraine's Black Sea coast, thus dealing an economic blow to Ukraine. The aim was also to form a land bridge between the region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The land bridge would also include Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions where Moscow-backed separatist forces aided the Russian military. Airstrikes at a hospital in Mariupol kill civilians.

April: Civilian casualties rise as Russian missiles strike a train station in Kramatorsk, killing 50 citizens. The attack was part of a Russian offensive to wrest full control of all of Donetsk and Luhansk, together known as Donbas.

May: Ukrainian fighters surrendered to the Russian military in Mariupol. The Ukrainian soldiers – who were called the last defenders of Azovstal – faced intense bombardment which saw the port city and industrial hub on the Sea of Azov turn into rubble. Thousands of civilians were killed and the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant fell to a siege forcing Ukrainian defenders to surrender.

June: Ukrainian forces deal a massive blow to Russian naval forces as they raise a flag over Snake Island, a sliver of land in the Black Sea off the Ukrainian city of Odessa. In the initial phase of the conflict, the Snake Island was used to conduct missile attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine also sund the the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, the Moskva

July: Severodonetsk and Lysychansk fall to the Russian military. A 'strategic reset' follows as Russian forces call up reinforcements and replenish their food, fuel and ammo reserves for the next phase of the war.

August: Ukrainian counteroffensive begins in southern Kherson. The Ukrainian military strengthened after the arrivals of HIMARS and other improved weapons from the US and its western allies destroyed Russian ammunition storage centers and military infrastructure. An air base in Crimea is also attacked.

September: Ukraine takes control of parts of Kharkiv, including the city of Izium. Izium was a key logistics hub of the Russians. Russia announces referendum polls for the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Russian proxies claim victory and Russia prepares to declare these areas as parts of the Russian Federation.

