Russia-Ukraine War: EU Bans Most Russian Oil, Moscow Ups Attack on Donbas; US Won't Sell Rockets To Ukraine That Can Reach Russia | Top Points

In fresh sanctions, EU leaders ban most Russian oil

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday, European Union leaders agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports as Moscow’s forces made gains in the eastern Donbas region of war-ravaged Ukraine.

The compromise deal, meant to punish Russia for its invasion three months ago, cuts “a huge source of financing for its war machine,” European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.

“Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war,” he said.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc had met to negotiate the long-sought deal earlier Monday in Brussels, amid concerns raised by Hungary and other neighboring countries reliant on Russian fuel.

EU agrees to exclude Russia’s biggest bank from SWIFT

EU leaders also agreed to include a measure to exclude Russia’s Sberbank from the SWIFT financial messaging system in their sixth sanctions package targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Moscow advances in Donbas

Russia has pressed its attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation remained “extremely difficult”.

After failing to capture Kyiv in three months of its invasion, Russia has been seeking to seize the entire Donbas, consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk which Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies.

Donbas cities are being hammered by Russia with relentless artillery and missile barrages. “There, in the Donbas, the maximum combat power of the Russian army is now gathered,” Zelensky said on Monday.

As per reports, capturing the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the banks of the Siverskyi Donets river would give Moscow effective control of Luhansk in Donbas, allowing the Kremlin to declare some form of victory after more than three months of the invasion that started on February 24.

Putin has 3 years to live, losing eyesight due to ‘severe’ form of cancer

A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin has been given just three years to live by doctors, reports said.

Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”, the FSB officer said, adding the Russian president has “a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, Independent reported.

The report also mentioned that FSB defector Boris Karpichkov claimed to have been told in message from the unidentified Russian spy that Putin is losing his sight and suffering from headaches.

Ukrainians opposing Russian occupation explode car bomb in Melitopol

A car bomb exploded in the Russia-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Monday, leaving several people injured in what Russia’s Investigative Committee and a Ukrainian official said may have been the work of Ukrainians opposed to Russia.

“On 30 May 2022, an explosion reportedly took place in the centre of Melitopol near a residential building at the time of distribution of humanitarian aid, which was organized by Ukrainian saboteurs,” Russian investigative committee said.

The committee added that preliminary information revealed three people were injured as a result.

Russia grain producers say they are boosting reserve stocks

Russia, one of world’s top grain producers, is using export disruptions caused by sanctions to strengthen its reserves, the chairman of the country’s grain union said on Monday.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted deliveries of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, sparking concerns of the risk of hunger around the world.

Russia and Ukraine produce around a third of the global wheat supply.

“Our stocks are nearly 20 percent higher than last year… Instead of supplying the world market, we are replenishing our own stocks,” Reuters quoted Russian Grain Union chief Arkady Zlochevsky as saying at a press conference.

US says not selling rockets to Ukraine that can reach Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia.

The comments came amid reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.

