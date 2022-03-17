Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: ICJ Asks Russia to Stop Military Action Against Ukraine; Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal'

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: In a series of tweets on Thursday, US President Joe Biden lambasted the Russian leadership and called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal" for “inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine" as Moscow continued to shell Ukrainian cities.

“Putin is inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine — bombing apartment buildings and maternity wards. Yesterday, we saw reports that Russian forces were holding hundreds of doctors and patients hostage. These are atrocities. It is an outrage to the world. The world is united in our support for Ukraine — and in our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price for attacking Ukraine," Biden said.

“America is leading this effort — together with our allies and partners — providing enormous levels of security and humanitarian assistance," he asserted, as he formally announced his administration was sending an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Here are live updates of Russia-Ukraine War:

Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said. (Image: Reuters)

- Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine | President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the US is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armour weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia.

The president’s comments came as he formally announced his administration was sending an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, making a total of USD 2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv since Biden took office more than a year ago. About USD 1 billion in aid has been sent in just the last week

- International outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grew on Thursday as U.S. and Ukrainian officials said civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre had been killed by Russian forces.

- U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were “unforgivable" as it insisted the war in Ukraine was “going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks.

- Panama Says Three Ships Hit by Russian Missiles in Black Sea Since Start of Ukraine Invasion | Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, Panama’s Maritime Authority said on Wednesday. One ship sank, the maritime authority said in a statement, but there were no casualties reported. The two others remain afloat with damages “We know that we had three ships that were attacked by Russian missiles but the crew is all safe, we had material damage," said Noriel Arauz, the administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The three affected ships were Namura Queen, Lord Nelson and Helt. The AMP did not give the dates of when the ships were hit.

- UN Security Council Meeting Again Thursday to Debate Ukraine | The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s war against its smaller neighbor. Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russias illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all, tweeted the U.N. mission of the United Kingdom, one of the six countries that requested the meeting. The mission posted the flags of the six council nations requesting the meeting — the UK, U.S., France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.

- Canada Closes Its Air Space to Belarus | The Ministry of Transport wrote on Twitter “all aircraft directly or indirectly owned, registered, chartered, leased, operated or controlled by a citizen of Belarus are prohibited from entering, exiting or overflying Canadian airspace.”

- A Look at the Military Assistance the US is Giving Ukraine | Just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional plea to the U.S. Congress for more military aid, President Joe Biden laid out a wide range of weapons and equipment that America will provide to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion.

The new $800 million aid package centers on weapons that the Ukrainian military has already been using effectively against the Russians. And it includes air defense systems urgently needed to defend cities from the overwhelming barrage of missiles being launched by Russian forces.

- Ukraine Says Russia Strikes Mariupol Theatre Sheltering Residents, Moscow Denies Attack | Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the encircled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said. The ministry said many people were trapped in the theatre and accused Russia of committing a war crime. It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

