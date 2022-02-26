Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: We Will Defend Ukraine, Says Zelensky in Kyiv; IAF to Not Deploy Aircraft for Exercise With UK

Live now
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE: Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said early Saturday, only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn in the conflict that is now escalating every hour.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Read More
This morning, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy posted another video from central Kyiv. The 40-second video appears to address false rumours. The leader, according to a partial translation by the Kyiv Independent, says: “There’s a lot of false information on the internet that I call on our army to lay down their arms and that there’s evacuation,” he said. “We are here. We are not going to lay down our arms. We will defend our country.”
Не вірте фейкам. pic.twitter.com/wiLqmCuz1p
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022
Fighting was under way on Saturday near the southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office said.
“Heavy fighting is taking place near Mariupol,” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser, told a briefing. “But there is no chance that Mariupol will surrender or be captured.”
Ukraine’s military command said areas near the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol were hit by air strikes on Friday, with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country from the Black Sea.
“I have decided to undertake a military operation,” ominously declared President Putin early morning on February 24. Soon explosions were heard at multiple places in Ukraine, much to the dismay of India and rest of the world. This nightmarish scenario could not have unfolded for India at a more inopportune time. India had been urging all sides to step back and engage in a patient and constructive dialogue. No one however was in a mood to pay much heed. READ MORE
According to Reuters, President Joe Biden has directed the US State Department to provide $350 million in military aid to Ukraine as it struggles to repel a Russian invasion.
Biden directed that $350 million from the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defence in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. pic.twitter.com/YGYoVGMcQS
— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022
In light of the recent events, Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft for multi-nation air exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in the UK: IAF.
As Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine, concerns are growing that neighbouring Belarus is also at risk of gradually losing its sovereignty without being the direct target of a military operation by Moscow. Autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power for almost three decades, allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine from the north.
Russia had grouped some 30,000 troops in Belarus ostensibly for exercises in the last weeks. They had been due to leave earlier this month but their presence was then extended indefinitely. Furthermore, Belarus will on Sunday hold a referendum, denounced as illegitimate by the opposition and seen as a bid for Lukashenko to further extend his stay in power and arrange an eventual transition. The amendments proposed by the regime include a change to the post-Soviet status of neutrality of Belarus which would allow the country to host Russian nuclear weapons and Russian forces on a permanent basis.
Reports that the US and European allies are reconsidering the option of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT: Spectator Index
Western nations announced personal sanctions targeting Putin as his soldiers were advancing into Ukraine Friday, with Zelensky urging the nation to defend itself.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.
Western nations announced personal sanctions targeting Putin as his soldiers were advancing into Ukraine Friday, with Zelensky urging the nation to defend itself.
“This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack,” Zelensky had said.
An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. The flight, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM and is expected to land at the Bucharest airport around 10 AM (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.
Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road are being taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flight, they noted. Air India will operate more flights on Saturday to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.
According to a network monitoring organisation, Ukrainian internet is experiencing severe disruptions as the fighting continues. According to the report, “significant disruptions” were confirmed in Kharkiv on Thursday, and further disruptions were tracked across Ukraine, reaching Kyiv on Saturday morning with a “major disruption” registered to GigaTrans, Ukraine’s “backbone internet provider… which supplies connectivity to several other networks.” “While connectivity is still available via other routes,” it said, “the incident is likely to have a significant impact on infrastructure, limiting citizens’ ability to communicate.”
⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show a major disruption to #Ukraine's internet backbone provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to many other networks. The incident comes as heavy fighting is reported in #Vasylkiv and #Kyiv 📉
📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/EksnZjs9Ay
— NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022
According to the mayor of Vasilkiv, which is located about 35 kilometres (21.75 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, fierce fighting is currently taking place in the town’s centre. “It is completely occupied with fighting,” Mayor Natalia Balasynovich said early Saturday on the Ukrainian parliament channel. She went on to say that there had been casualties on the Ukrainian side, with “many wounded, unfortunately, in the 200s.”
Meanwhile, CNN reported that several bursts of gunfire were heard near the city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, around 5:45 a.m. local time Saturday. It seemed to be coming from the southeast, it said.
In a tweet on Saturday, the US embassy in Ukraine warned US citizens that “conditions may deteriorate without warning,” and advised Americans in the country to find the nearest shelter.
“The security situation in Ukraine remains highly volatile, and things could get worse at any time.” “US citizens should remain vigilant and know the location of their nearest shelter or protected space,” the tweet said.
No evacuation assistance: The White House said on Friday that the US State Department had been in contact with Americans who remained in Ukraine — but the administration is sticking by President Biden’s comments that he would not send troops in to help evacuate them.
List of Updated Coordinates of MEA Teams that are currently assisting Indian nationals in Ukraine.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/vl7Lhsk6xv
— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 26, 2022
Humanitarian needs in Ukraine are multiplying by the hour. Civilians are dying. At least 100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes. @UN staff are scaling up the delivery of life-saving support. Their safety and freedom of movement must be guaranteed: UN chief Antonio Guterres
The United States said Friday it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar announcements by Britain and the European Union in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said a travel ban would be part of the sanctions. Following the measures, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian television that “we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins.” The United States’ latest measures add to a tranche of sanctions that will hit four Russian banks, cut off more than half of Russia’s technology imports and target several of the country’s oligarchs.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki additionally announced Friday that sanctions would be imposed on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund. The US State Department also sanctioned Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The two Russian Security Council members “have been determined to operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian economy,” the State Department said.
The pair join a list of another 11 Russian Security Council members already sanctioned by the US Treasury. “We will look to designate more in the future if Russia does not stop its unprovoked campaign against Ukraine,” the statement added. In Brussels, the EU’s sanctions package — the second adopted this week as Russia’s military build-up moved into a full-on assault — was approved by leaders in an overnight summit. It hammers Russia’s financial, energy and transport sectors, and curbs the ability of Russians to keep large amounts of cash in EU banks.
It also expands the number of Russians on the EU’s list of sanctioned individuals barred from entry and whose EU assets are blocked. Following suit, Britain’s Treasury issued a financial sanctions notice against Putin and Lavrov, adding them to a list of Russian oligarchs who have already had their property and bank accounts in Britain frozen. In addition to the sanctions, Psaki said that any moves by Russia “going after” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be a “horrific act.”
India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.
Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, Tirumurti said India was also deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students in Ukraine. “Contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. We agreed to the Russian Federation’s President’s proposal. Currently, the parties are debating the location and timing of the negotiation process during these hours. The sooner negotiations begin, the better the chances of returning to normalcy,” he said.
Russia, as expected, vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday that deplored “in the strongest terms” the country’s “aggression” against Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops. Eleven of the council’s 15 members voted for the motion, which was co-written by the United States and Albania. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.
The resolution was always doomed to fail because of Moscow’s veto power as a permanent member of the council. However the debate offered member nations an opportunity to voice condemnation of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale offensive against Russia’s neighbor.
“Let me make one thing clear,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote. “Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people.”
The wording of the draft text put before the Security Council was watered down in the hours before the vote to gain more support. The word “condemns” was replaced by “deplores” and a reference to Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, which allows members to take military action to restore peace, was deleted.
The resolution reaffirmed the sovereignty of Ukraine and called for Russia to “immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine.” Ultimately, more than 70 countries co-sponsored the resolution.
“Make no mistake, Russia is isolated. It has no support for the invasion of Ukraine,” said Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward. Before the vote, Thomas-Greenfield described Russia’s attack as “so bold, so brazen, that it threatens our international system as we know it.
“We have a solemn obligation to not look away… At the very minimum, we have an obligation to object,” she said. “Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions. Vote no or abstain if you do not uphold the charter and align yourselves with the aggressive and unprovoked actions of Russia.”
Moscow’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, denounced the resolution as “anti-Russian and anti-Ukrainian.” “It is difficult for us to compete with the US in terms of the number of invasions carried out. You are in no position to moralize,” he said.
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya led the council chamber in a moment of silence, asking members to “pray for peace.” He also told Nebenzia to “pray for salvation.” “Russia is keen on continuing it’s Nazi-style course of action,” said Kyslytsya, whose speech was widely applauded by members.
Earlier, he had posed with a Ukrainian flag and European ambassadors under Picasso’s Guernica tapestry which hangs outside the entrance to the council chamber. Explaining his country’s abstention, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun referenced NATO expansion, saying “Russia’s legitimate security aspirations should be given attention and addressed properly.”
After the vote, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Soldiers need to return to their barracks.”
“Leaders need to turn to the path of dialogue and peace,” he pleaded.
Russia, which currently holds the rotating Security Council presidency, will likely face another vote on a similar resolution before the wider UN General Assembly which is formed of all 193 member countries.
Moscow does not have a veto there and the resolution could be passed by a substantial margin, although it would be non-binding.
The General Assembly held a similar vote in 2014 condemning Russia’s seizure of Crimea, which obtained 100 votes in support.
Moscow had earlier vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning its actions in Crimea. Thirteen countries supported it with China abstaining.
