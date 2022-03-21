Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Joe Biden to Travel to Poland to Discuss Ukraine crisis; Kyiv Rejects Moscow's 5 am Deadline for Surrender of Mariupol

Live now
US President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to “the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden’s Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, the White House said. On Friday, Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.
The Russian military has offered the Ukrainian troops defending the strategic port of Mariupol to lay down arms and exit the city via humanitarian corridors, but that proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian authorities. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said Sunday that all Ukrainian soldiers could leave the Azov Sea port Monday using safe routes for evacuating civilians that had been previously agreed with Ukraine and head to areas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. He said that all those who lay down arms will be guaranteed a safe exit from Mariupol. Mizintsev added that Russia will wait until 5 am Monday for a written Kyiv’s response to the Russian proposal for the Ukrainian troops to leave Mariupol but didn’t say what action Russia will take if its humanitarian offer is rejected.
The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the Karnataka student who was killed during shelling by the Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city on March 1, has reached the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his cabinet colleagues reached the Bengaluru International airport and paid homage to Naveen. Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Bommai stated that a country’s strength and might is known at the time of crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi “showed the might of the nation at this hour of crisis by bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen”. READ MORE
Japan has broken with years of precedent in its tough response to the Ukraine invasion, and the conflict could reshape Tokyo’s defence strategy as it confronts China’s regional ambitions, analysts say. When Russia last pushed into Ukraine in 2014, Japan’s response was seen as lukewarm, but this time around it has marched in lockstep with Western allies on unprecedented sanctions and tough rhetoric, even sending non-lethal military aid. And the crisis is already impacting debates on security spending and capacity in a country whose constitution limits its military to defence.
“Japan has been accused before of paying its way out, in a way, just giving money but not being directly involved in any crisis,” said Valerie Niquet, an Asia expert at France’s Foundation for Strategic Research think tank. This time, Tokyo is “putting a lot of emphasis on what they are doing… to show that they are not just sitting by and waiting to see how things will evolve”.
China’s ambassador to the US said Sunday his country was not sending weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, but he did not definitively rule out the possibility Beijing might do so in the future. In a lengthy phone call Friday, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that there would be “consequences” if Beijing provided material support to Moscow as it prosecutes its war against Kyiv. Asked Sunday on CBS whether China might send money or weapons to Russia, Ambassador Qin Gang spoke about the present, saying: “There is disinformation about China providing military assistance to Russia. We reject that.” Instead, “what China is doing is sending food, medicine, sleeping bags and baby formula, not weapons and ammunition to any party,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday denounced Russia’s bombardment of a school sheltering hundreds as an act of “terror”, while urging direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the only way to end the war. People remained “under the rubble” at the school in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, authorities said, in the latest attack on civilians to mark Russia’s more than three-week-old invasion of its eastern European neighbour.
Britain’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces advancing from Crimea are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa, adding that these forces have made little progress over the past week. “The blockade of the Ukrainian coast is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, preventing vital supplies reaching the Ukrainian population,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.
Ukraine said that there is no question of surrendering Mariupol after Russia called on Ukrainian forces to lay down arms in the besieged port city. “There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Ukraine’s Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk as saying. “We have already informed the Russian side about this.” Russia said a “terrible humanitarian catastrophe” was unfolding in Mariupol.
Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement. Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel at 0039 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.
Russia said a “terrible humanitarian catastrophe” was unfolding in Mariupol. “Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a briefing distributed by the defence ministry.
“A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed,” Mizintsev said. “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol.”
Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped in the city with little if any food, water and power.
Mizintsev said humanitarian corridors for civilians would be opened eastwards and westwards out of Mariupol at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday.
Ukraine has until 5 am Moscow time to respond to the offer on humanitarian corridors and laying down arms, he said. Vereshchuk said Russia’s actions are “a deliberate manipulation”.
“Instead of spending time on eight pages on letters, just open the corridor,” she said. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the failure to open such corridors in recent weeks.
Mizintsev, without providing evidence, said that Ukrainian “bandits”, “neo-Nazis” and nationalists had engaged in “mass terror” and gone on a killing spree in the city.
Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the siege of Mariupol was “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine was necessary to disarm and “denazify” its neighbour. Russia says it is not targeting civilians.
Mizintsev said Russia was not using heavy weapons in Mariupol. He said Russia had evacuated 59,304 people out of the city but that 130,000 civilians remained as effective hostages there. He said 330,686 people had been evacuated from Ukraine by Russia since the start of the “operation”.
The Mariupol city council said on its Telegram channel late on Saturday that several thousand residents had been “deported” to Russia over the past week.
A total of 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with four out of seven planned routes working.
Of the total, 3,985 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia city. The Ukrainian government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations, Vereshchuk said.
