Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Air Strikes on Ukraine's Mariupol Turn City to 'Ashes', UN Chief Tells Russia to End 'Absurd War'

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms Monday and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out. Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, according to Ukrainian officials.
Fighting for Mariupol has continued to be intense, even as the Russian offensive in other areas has floundered to the point where Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition. Ukrainian officials rejected the Russian proposal for safe passage out of Mariupol even before Moscow’s 5 am deadline for a response came and went.
There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda.
French President Macron on Friday told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that he is “extremely concerned” about the situation in Mariupol, which has been hit by constant shelling over recent days, according to the French presidential office.
The call lasted just over one hour, the Elysee added.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has called on the warring parties to allow safe passage out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and allow aid in, the organisation’s head Peter Maurer said on Thursday.
The ICRC had to leave the city on Wednesday, Maurer told a news conference, because its staff had “no operational capacity any more”, but the organisation would be making arrangements to bring aid “as soon as we have a safe way”.
Agreement has been reached on creating eight humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Monday but the city of Mariupol is not among them, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said efforts to reach Mariupol with humanitarian supplies continued to fail.
Ukraine appealed to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into Mariupol and let desperate civilians out of the besieged city, which President Volodymr Zelenskiy said had been devastated by Russian bombardment.
Officials in Mariupol say the port city on the Sea of Azov, which has a peacetime population of 400,000, has no food, medicine, power or running water.
Mariupol’s plight highlights what an international aid official in Ukraine said was the breakdown of the country’s humanitarian system.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres late on Tuesday said that it was time for Russia to end their “absurd war” in Ukraine, declaring the conflict “unwinnable”
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday at least 100,000 civilians wanted to escape from Mariupol in southern Ukraine but could not because of a lack of safe corridors out of the besieged port city.
She said shelling by Russian forces was also preventing rescue workers from accessing the site of a bombed theatre in Mariupol where city officials say hundreds were believed to be sheltering underground when it was hit by an air strike last week.
Russia has denied bombing the theatre or attacking civilians.
On the 27th day of war in Ukraine, the plight of civilians in Mariupol, normally home to 400,000 people, grew ever more desperate. Hundreds of thousands are believed to be trapped inside buildings, with no access to food, water, power or heat. “There is nothing left there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to Italy’s parliament.
Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN the city was under a full blockade and had received no humanitarian aid. “The city is under continuous bombing, from 50 bombs to 100 bombs Russian aircraft drops each day… A lot of death, a lot of crying, a lot of awful war crimes,” Orlov said.
Intense Russian air strikes hit the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and street fighting raged on Tuesday, a day after it rejected Moscow’s demand to surrender, Ukrainian officials said. The city council said the bombardments were turning Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”.
Russia’s RIA news agency said Russian forces and units of Russian-backed separatists had taken about half of the city, citing a separatist leader.
The governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said street fighting was taking place there and civilians, as well as Ukrainian troops, were coming under Russian fire.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Russian forces not only blocked a humanitarian convoy trying to reach besieged Mariupol with desperately needed supplies on Tuesday but took captive some of the rescue workers and bus drivers. He said the Russians had agreed to the route ahead of time. We are trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling, or deliberate terror, Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation.
Meanwhile, Zelensky has been invited by NATO to address a summit on Thursday via video link
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians seized 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles. She said their fate was unknown. The figures couldn’t immediately be confirmed. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol on Tuesday, but about 100,000 remain in the city in inhuman conditions, under a full blockade, without food, without water, without medicine and under constant shelling, under constant bombardment, Zelenskyy said.
On the other hand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN International that Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an “existential threat.”
Replying to a question whether Biden administration has made up a decision on whether to apply or waive sanctions under CAATSA, vis-a-vis the S-400, US State Dept Spox Ned Price said, he “does not have any updates & US continue to work with the Congress and our Indian partners.”
Responding to ANI’s question on whether or not all QUAD partners are in sync with India’s historic relationship with Russia, US State Dept Spox Ned Price said, We’re a partner of India when it comes to shared interests…US is a partner of choice for India now.
