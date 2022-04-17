Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: All Who Lay Down Their Arms Will be Spared, Says Russia, Sets Deadline for Ukraine Troops in Mariupol to Surrender

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia’s defence ministry has told the Ukrainian forces still fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.

Russia’s earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, scene of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

Here are live updates:

- Moscow said the remaining fighters in Mariupol - who it says are both Ukrainian and foreign - are blockaded in the Azovstal steelworks plant.

- “Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms," the defence ministry said in a statement.

- “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared."

- Under the terms of deal proposed by Russia on Saturday, the remaining defenders in the Azovstal plant would leave between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Moscow time, without weapons or ammunition.

- The start of the surrender would be indicated by raising flags, the ministry said: “From the Russian side - red; from the Ukrainian side - white, around the whole perimeter of Azovstal."

- There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the offer.

