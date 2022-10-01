Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Vetoes UN Bid Condemning Ukraine Annexations, India Abstains from Vote Given 'Totality' of Situation

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 07:16 IST
Moscow/Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia on Friday vetoed a Western bid at the UN Security Council to condemn its annexations of Ukrainian territory but found no support, with China and India abstaining. Russia’s veto was a certainty but Western powers hoped to show Moscow’s isolation in its war and will now take the condemnation effort to the General Assembly, where every nation has a vote and none can kill a Read More
India has abstained on a draft resolution tabled in the UN Security Council which condemned Russia’s “illegal referenda” and annexation of four Ukrainian territories and called for an immediate cessation of violence while underlining the need to find pathways for a return to the negotiating table. The 15-nation UN Security Council on Friday voted on the draft resolution tabled by the US and Albania that condemns Russia’s organisation of illegal so-called referenda in regions within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.
The Russian Consulate in New York was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday, in an apparent protest as President Vladimir Putin pursues invasion of Ukraine. A police spokeperson said the investigation was ongoing into the potential “bias incident” and no arrests had been made.
The U.S. will announce a new Ukraine security aid package next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan made the announcement as he condemned Russia for a “sham” referendum annexing part of Ukraine.
Ukraine said on Friday that its troops had captured a village near the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region, hours after Moscow-backed forces reported “alarming” news from the area. The defence ministry tweeted a photo of what it said were Ukrainian troops in Drobysheve, some 10 km (six miles) to the north west of Lyman, which was taken by Russia in May after an extended battle.
The United States on Friday imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia over its declared annexation of parts of Ukraine, targeting hundreds of people and companies, including those in Russia’s military-industrial complex and lawmakers. Washington acted after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two, declaring Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine territory occupied by Russian forces.
The United States pushed through the draft Security Council resolution hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had taken over four areas of Ukraine which held Kremlin-organized referendums on land seized by Russia’s military.
“This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do — defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security,” the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said at the start of the meeting.
“The United Nations was built on an idea that never again would one country be allowed to take another’s territory by force,” she said, later promising a General Assembly vote.
Russia’s ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, complained that it was unprecedented to seek condemnation of one of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council.
“Do you seriously expect Russia to consider and support such a draft? And if not, then it turns out that you are intentionally pushing us to use the right of the veto in order to then wax lyrical about Russia abusing this right,” Nebenzia said.
The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Albania, would have condemned the “illegal” referendums held in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and called on all states not to recognize any changes to Ukraine’s borders.
It also would have called on Russia to withdraw troops immediately from Ukraine, ending an invasion launched on February 24.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have captured two villages that lie very close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, officials said on Friday, in the clearest sign yet the town could soon fall.
Lyman, in the Donetsk region, has served for months as a logistics and transport hub anchoring Russian operations in the north of the region. Its capture would be Kyiv’s biggest gain since a lightning counter-offensive retook swathes of Kharkiv region this month.
