Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden, Xi to Speak as US Warns About China Military Aid to Moscow; Ukraine Says Basic Food Stock Enough for Yrs

“In line with the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in Ukraine, India is in the process of sending further supplies in the coming days. We have already sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian supplies including medicines, relief aid,” said India’s Ambassador TS Tirumurti at UN emergency meet. “We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine. Our Prime Minister has reiterated this on several occasions and called for immediate ceasefire and path of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
Japan and Australia on Friday slapped fresh sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the West says has been stalled by staunch resistance but continues to take a devastating toll on civilians. Ukraine’s capital Kyiv reported “chaotic” Russian shelling while rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks on Thursday but said their positions remained far apart.
Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, raising the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply. A speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warning “traitors and scum” at home who helped the West that they would be spat out like gnats added to market jitters about an extended conflict.
An NGO in New York had hundreds of bulletproof vests stolen after they were donated by officers and destined for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion, police and the organization said Thursday. The theft occurred at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), where police arrived Wednesday and learned that “approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location,” NY Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jessica McRorie said. “There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” she added.
A U.S. citizen was killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv while waiting in a bread line amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, his family said on Thursday. “My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snippers,” Hill’s sister said in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon. “His body was found in the street by the local police,” she wrote.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said a U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. “I can confirm that an American citizen was killed. I don’t have any more details for you than that,” Blinken told reporters in a press briefing. Blinken’s confirmation came after police in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv said earlier on Thursday that an American was among those killed by a Russian shelling.
More than 700 civilians – including 52 children – have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded three weeks ago, but the “actual number is likely much higher,” U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he agrees with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine and U.S. experts were gathering evidence to prove it. Biden told reporters a day earlier that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “war criminal” but the White House later said no formal determination had been made on potential violations of international law since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
“Personally, I agree,” Blinken said in a news conference at the State Department. “Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime,” Blinken said, adding that he finds it “difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise” after the destruction over the past few weeks.
President Joe Biden will make clear to China’s President Xi Jiping in a call Friday that Beijing “will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs,” Blinken told reporters.
“Most of these casualties were caused by the use in populated areas of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. Hundreds of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, as have hospitals and schools,” DiCarlo said.
She told the 15-member council that the U.N. human rights agency has recorded 726 deaths, including 52 children, and 1,174 people injured, including 63 children, between Feb. 24 and March 15. DiCarlo did not specify who was to blame.
