Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden, Xi to Speak as US Warns About China Military Aid to Moscow; Ukraine Says Basic Food Stock Enough for Yrs

countries met again for peace talks but said their positions remained far apart.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he agreed with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine and U.S. experts were gathering evidence to prove it.

Biden told reporters a day earlier that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “war criminal” but the White House later said no formal determination had been made on potential violations of international law since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“Personally, I agree,” Blinken said in a news conference at the State Department. “Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime,” Blinken said, adding that he finds it “difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise” after the destruction over the past few weeks.

President Joe Biden will make clear to China’s President Xi Jiping in a call Friday that Beijing “will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs,” Blinken told reporters.

More than 700 civilians – including 52 children – have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded three weeks ago, but the “actual number is likely much higher,” U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Thursday.

“Most of these casualties were caused by the use in populated areas of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. Hundreds of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, as have hospitals and schools,” DiCarlo said.

She told the 15-member council that the U.N. human rights agency has recorded 726 deaths, including 52 children, and 1,174 people injured, including 63 children, between Feb. 24 and March 15. DiCarlo did not specify who was to blame.

