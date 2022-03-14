Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 'Russian Rockets Will Fall on NATO Soil', Warns Zelensky; Undeterred by US Sanctions, Says Moscow

Live now
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned NATO that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an airstrike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border. The President urged for a no-fly zone or “Russian rockets will fall on NATO soil”.
Russia has escalated attacks in western Ukraine with a deadly airstrike on a military base where its troops had Read More
Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.
While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%.
Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine stepped up on Monday, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even after Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.
A barrage of Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday.
Russia’s defence ministry said up to 180 “foreign mercenaries” and a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed. Reuters could not independently verify the casualties reported by either side.
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine. The 50-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas, native was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the area has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days.
Renaud was one of the most respected independent producers of his era, said Christof Putzel, a filmmaker and close friend who had received a text from Renaud just three days before his death.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday announced the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland due to the deteriorating security situation in the western part of the country amid Russian aggression. “In view of rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments,” a statement by MEA said. Read the full story here.
In an interview with The Kyiv Independent on Monday, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko revealed that Russian forces have completely destroyed seven hospitals and damaged an additional 104 health facilities, killing six medical personnel and severely injuring 12 more since the start of the all-out war.
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscows offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
The attack so close to a NATO member-country raised the specter that the alliance could be drawn into the fight and was heavy with symbolism in a conflict that has revived old Cold War rivalries and threatened to rewrite the current global security order.
Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials. Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation,” and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues. Beijing has not condemned Russia’s attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.
Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement. She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.
Russia has expressed that the country is undeterred by the sanctions imposed on it by the United States. “Russia will not ask the US and EU member nations to lift the sanctions, as pressure from the West and around the world will not change Moscow’s course,” Russian media Sputnik reports quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.
Meanwhile, police in the capital of Kyiv confirmed that a U.S. video journalist died Sunday and another American journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces.
Russia has escalated attacks in western Ukraine with a deadly airstrike on a military base where its troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned NATO that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an airstrike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border. The President urged for a no-fly zone or “Russian rockets will fall on NATO soil”.
Meanwhile, police in the capital of Kyiv confirmed that a U.S. video journalist died Sunday and another American journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces.
Meanwhile, in an interview with The Kyiv Independent on Monday, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko revealed that Russian forces have completely destroyed seven hospitals and damaged an additional 104 health facilities, killing six medical personnel and severely injuring 12 more since the start of the all-out war.
On the other hand, Russia has expressed that the country is undeterred by the sanctions imposed on it by the United States. “Russia will not ask the US and EU member nations to lift the sanctions, as pressure from the West and around the world will not change Moscow’s course,” Russian media Sputnik reports quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.
The United States has once again condemned Russia over its territorial aggression in Ukraine. “We condemn the Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland. The brutality must stop,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the govt and people of Ukraine, the White House revealed on Monday.
Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.
Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.