Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Biden Says He Wants Russia Out of the G20; Zelenskyy Asks EU for Quick Membership Amid Moscow's Offensive

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20. Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue Thursday with other world leaders.

Biden said that he would prefer Russia is removed from the group, but should Indonesia or other nations disagree, he would ask that Ukraine leaders be allowed in for conversations. Biden and Western allies on Thursday pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to the continued assault in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here are LIVE updates:

- Russia More of a Burden to China After Ukraine Invasion- Pentagon Official | Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

Advertisement

“I do think that there’s a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.

In February, China and Russia declared a “no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

- Zelenskyy Asks EU Leaders for Quick Membership | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany’s decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But he lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.

- He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered on Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine’s application to join the bloc. Here I ask you, do not delay. Please, Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. For us this is a chance. He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were for us. He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid. “Listen, Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol?" Zelenskyy said, addressing Hungarian President Viktor Orban." I want to be open once and for all you should decide for yourself, who you are for. Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally among EU leaders."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.