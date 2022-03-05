Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Russian Troops '32 Km' from 2nd Nuclear Facility; Multiple Blasts Reported in Kharkiv

Live now
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Russian forces are now only 32 kilometres (20 miles) away from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility, the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in Mykolaiv Oblast, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said. Meanwhile, multiple blasts have been reported in Kharkiv, and residents have been asked to seek their nearest shelter for safety. Read More
In the wake of Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine, India on Friday cautioned that any accident involving nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment while asserting that the UN Security Council “must acknowledge” the pressing humanitarian crisis confronting Ukraine. “India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities as any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the UN Security Council. READ MORE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed NATO on Friday for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely. Earlier Friday, NATO rejected Ukraine’s request to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia’s bombing, but Western allies did warn President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop the war.
“Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video published by the presidency. “We believe that the NATO countries themselves have created a narrative that the closing of the skies over Ukraine would provoke direct Russian aggression against NATO.” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a wider conflict.
Bloomberg News announced Friday it was suspending the work of its journalists in Russia and CNN said it will stop broadcasting in the country. The moves by Bloomberg and CNN come after Russian lawmakers passed legislation that criminalizes independent reporting. “We have with great regret decided to temporarily suspend our news gathering inside Russia,” Bloomberg quoted the news agency’s editor-in-chief John Micklethwait as saying. “The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country,” Micklethwait said.
CNN said the 24-hour US cable television news network “will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward.” The moves came Russian lawmakers threatened to impose jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the Russian army, part of an effort to stifle dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to show support for NATO’s eastern flank allies amid the war in Ukraine, the White House announced Friday. The trip, scheduled for March 9-11, will start in Warsaw, Poland, and then Harris will head to Bucharest, Romania.
The White House said in a statement that the trip “will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance,” as well as America’s “support of NATO’s eastern flank in the face of Russian aggression.” Both Poland and Romania share long borders with Ukraine, and have seen a huge influx of refugees since Russia invaded last week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading his country’s battle against the Russian invasion, will address the US Senate on Saturday, a US legislative aide said. Zelensky will speak to senators via Zoom in the morning Washington time at the request of Ukraine.
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, some US lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to take a tougher stance against Russia, such as by suspending imports of its oil. The White House has ruled this out so far, fearing it might cause rising oil prices to go up even more and hurt US consumers stung by record inflation.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats said Friday. After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP. This latter meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.
This latter meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians. But it has run into obstacles, namely a warning from the United States that it will not support such a draft unless it states explicitly that Russia has caused the humanitarian crisis, another diplomat told AFP.
France originally wanted a vote last Tuesday but it did not happen. Now, diplomats say France has shifted and in light of US criticism is no longer pushing for a vote as quickly as before. Any draft resolution that criticizes Russia by name is doomed because Russia has veto power on the Security Council.
The White House has ruled this out so far, fearing it might cause rising oil prices to go up even more and hurt US consumers stung by record inflation. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has called for “somebody in Russia” to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky himself is strongly urging NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to halt bombing raids but the Biden administration has ruled this out, fearing it might lead to an all-out war between the West and Russia, although some US lawmakers support the creation of such a zone.
