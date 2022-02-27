Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Huge Blasts Near Kyiv as Oil Terminal Struck in Vasylkiv; Shelling Hits Radioactive Waste Site Near Capital

Live now
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Two massive explosions seen in Kyiv came from the vicinity of Vasylkiv, as an oil terminal was targeted by Russian strikes and the local population sought to be evacuated, reports said. CNN reported that the two massive explosions that lit up the night sky appear to have occurred near Vasylkiv, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Kyiv. Vasylkiv has a large military airfield as well as Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Russian troops have blown up a natural gas pipeline in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s state service of special communications and information protection said on Sunday. A mushroom-shaped explosion was shown in a video it posted on the Telegram messaging app.
It was not immediately clear how important the pipeline was and whether the blast could disrupt gas shipments outside the city or the country. Despite the war, Ukraine continues to ship Russian natural gas to Europe.
Britain said on Saturday that Russian forces have restricted access to a number of social media platforms in an attempt to conceal details about the situation in Ukraine from their own people.
“Russian forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces,” the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. “They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance.”
According to a local hospital, heavy gunfire in a western district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday evening killed a six-year-old boy and injured several others, CNN reported. Two teenagers and three adults were among those injured, according to Serhii Chernysuk, a doctor at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital.
French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine’s neighbor, quickly order Russian troops to leave.
In a phone conversation Saturday, Macron denounced “the gravity of a decision that would authorize Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil,” a statement by the presidential palace said.
Macron told Alexander Lukashenko that fraternity between the people of Belarus and Ukraine should lead Belarus to “refuse to be a vassal and an accomplice to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” the statement said.
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
“The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain,” the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday. “Let us help them get straight to hell.”
It posted an edited photo of a standard road sign in which directions to nearby cities have been replaced with profanities that could be translated as “Go fuck yourself”, “Go fuck yourself again” and “Go fuck yourself back in Russia”.
The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.
Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway.
The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border.
Ukraine’s State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation says radioactive waste site near Kyiv was hit by shelling, but so far there is no evidence of leaks.
China so far does not appear to be helping Russia evade Western financial sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but doing so would “do profound damage” to China’s reputation, a senior Biden Administration official said on Saturday.
“The latest signs suggest that China’s not coming to the rescue,” the official told reporters after announcing that the United States and its allies agreed to impose sanctions against Russia’s central bank and disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial transaction network.
The official said that recent reports that some Chinese banks have stopped issuing letters of credit for purchases of physical commodities from Russia were a positive sign.
This “suggests that, much like has been the pattern for years and years, China has tended to respect the force of U.S. sanctions,” the official added.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China’s “special responsibility” with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia’s international isolation.
Wang said China supported NATO, the European Union and Russia in resuming dialogue on building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism, China’s foreign ministry said. “China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems and is opposed to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” it quoted Wang as saying on the call, in a statement issued on Sunday.
WATCH: Heavy shelling in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9C9IUfXU6t
— BNO News (@BNONews) February 26, 2022
The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will also include restrictions on the Russian central bank’s international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come.
“We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin,” the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote. “Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine,” they added. The move comes after the United States and its allies slapped sanctions this week on major Russian banks as well as on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, among others, as Moscow’s forces pushed into the heart of Ukraine toward Kyiv.
The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday — though it believed the “real figures are considerably higher” because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the U.N. human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.
OCHA also said damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water, and produced a map of “humanitarian situations” in Ukraine — mostly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.
The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties – 25 people killed and 102 injured – mostly from shelling and airstrikes.
The US Embassy in Ukraine issued a travel advisory to stranded American citizens, informing them that the Biden administration would be unable to assist in their repatriation to the US from the war-torn country. “The U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens from Ukraine. Please review what the U.S. government can and cannot do to assist you in a crisis overseas. U.S. citizens may seek consular services, including requests for repatriation loans, passport, and visa services, at U.S. embassies and consulates in neighbouring countries,” it said.
Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, government officials said. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.
India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai in the evening. The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said. READ MORE
According to a statement issued late Saturday by the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense, Russian forces are encountering stiff resistance in Ukraine and making slower progress than expected. “Russian forces are not making the expected progress. They are facing logistical difficulties as well as strong Ukrainian opposition,” according to the United Kingdom MOD intelligence update, CNN reported.
According to the MOD, Russian forces have “suffered casualties, and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.” “The Russian government has reportedly restricted access to a number of social media platforms in a likely attempt to conceal details about the situation in Ukraine from their own people,” the report continued.
Former US President Donald Trump has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he is praying for Ukrainians, reversing his tone from earlier this week, when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Reuters, Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida. Trump expressed empathy for Ukrainians and praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling him “brave” for remaining in Kyiv, the capital.
Two massive explosions seen in Kyiv came from the vicinity of Vasylkiv, as an oil terminal was targeted by Russian strikes and the local population sought to be evacuated, reports said. CNN reported that the two massive explosions that lit up the night sky appear to have occurred near Vasylkiv, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Kyiv. Vasylkiv has a large military airfield as well as numerous fuel tanks. According to Ukrainian officials, the area was the scene of heavy fighting Friday night.
After the explosions in Vasylkiv, the town’s mayor, Natalia Balasynovych, recorded a Facebook message for residents, CNN reported: “You can see what is going on, you can see the fire — unfortunately, this is the petroleum storage depot in Kriachky village. The enemy wants to destroy everything around, but he will not be successful. You’ve seen that during the day there was heavy shelling from ballistic missiles. Our airfield was shelled as well, but we got it, it’s under control of Ukraine.”
Vasylkiv right now.A local oil terminal has been targeted. Local population needs urgent evacuation. pic.twitter.com/ftf7Vo3zyX
— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 26, 2022
After the explosions in Vasylkiv, the town’s mayor, Natalia Balasynovych, recorded a Facebook message for residents, CNN reported: “You can see what is going on, you can see the fire — unfortunately, this is the petroleum storage depot in Kriachky village. The enemy wants to destroy everything around, but he will not be successful. You’ve seen that during the day there was heavy shelling from ballistic missiles. Our airfield was shelled as well, but we got it, it’s under control of Ukraine.”
Moscow ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” on Saturday, as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew after fighting in the city that saw Russian troops pushed back. Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded on Thursday, and warned Russian saboteurs were active in Kyiv as explosions rocked the capital, forcing residents to flee to safety underground.
Moscow said it fired cruise missiles at military targets, and would “develop the offensive from all directions” after accusing Ukraine of having “rejected” talks. But, on day three of Russia’s invasion, defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin. Washington said the invading force had a “lack of momentum”. Ukraine’s army said it held back an assault on the capital — but was fighting Russian “sabotage groups” which had infiltrated the city.
Zelensky said in a video message: “We will fight until we have liberated our country.” He earlier said Ukraine had “derailed” Moscow’s plan to overthrow him and urged Russians to pressure President Vladimir Putin into stopping the conflict. The Pentagon estimates that half of the invasion force built up by Russia on Ukraine’s borders in recent months is now inside the country.
But there had been a “lack of momentum over the last 24 hours”, and the Russian military had still not gained air superiority over the country, a US official said. Ignoring warnings from the West, Putin on Thursday unleashed a full-scale invasion that the UN refugee agency says has forced almost 150,000 people to flee to next-door countries. Tens of thousands more are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine, with many heading west away from intense clashes.
In neighbouring Romania, Olga, 36, was among hundreds to have crossed the Danube river with her three young children to safety. “My husband came with us as far as the border, before returning to Kyiv to fight,” she said. Thousands more made their way to Poland by train.
“Attacks were everywhere,” said Diana, a 37-year-old who fled the Ukrainian capital. “My mother is still in Kyiv.”
In the capital, residents sought sanctuary in subway stations and cellars, while Zelensky announced a baby girl had been born on the metro. The city said anyone outside after 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) would be considered “members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups”.
The curfew will last until 8:00 am on Monday. Yulia Snitko, a pregnant 32-year-old, said she had sheltered in the basement of her Kyiv apartment block on Friday night, fearing premature labour. “It was more than one hour of huge explosions. I was trembling,” she said.
Thousands around the world demonstrated their solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday. Zelensky said he asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for the invasion.
Earlier, he thanked “partners” for sending weapons and equipment, while Washington announced $350 million of new military assistance. Berlin said it would send Kyiv 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles, in a major U-turn from its longstanding policy of not exporting weapons to war zones. Paris said it would deliver more arms to Ukraine.
The European Union said it would remove “certain” Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system and “paralyse” Russian central bank assets. The move would cripple Russia’s trade with most of the world. Germany had previously resisted the SWIFT move over concerns Russia could cut off key gas supplies.
The Kremlin has so far brushed off sanctions, including those targeting Putin personally, as a sign of Western impotence. The UN Security Council will convene Sunday afternoon to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomats have said. NATO said it will deploy its 40,000-strong rapid response force to eastern Europe for the first time, but stressed it will not send forces to Ukraine.
On the ground early Saturday, AFP reporters in Kyiv heard occasional blasts of what soldiers said were artillery and Grad missiles being fired in an area northwest of the city centre. There were also loud explosions in downtown.
Emergency services said a high-rise apartment block was hit overnight, with a hole five floors high blown out of the building. Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said the building had been hit by a missile, and that Russian forces were battling to advance from the northwest and west of the city. “The enemy has not broken into the city, but sabotage groups are operating in Kyiv,” he said later. Also earlier Saturday, AFP saw a destroyed Ukrainian military truck in the city centre and a civilian volunteer digging a trench for soldiers.
Ukrainian army tanks were also seen deploying across downtown Kyiv, but the streets were otherwise mostly empty and quiet except for the sound of air raid sirens and birdsong. Putin has said Russia’s offensive is to defend Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The rebels have been fighting Ukrainian government forces for eight years in a conflict in which more than 14,000 people have been killed.
Putin called the current conflict a “special military operation” and Russia’s communications regulator on Saturday told independent media to remove reports describing it as an “assault, invasion, or declaration of war”. The regulator accused the outlets of spreading “untrue information” about the conflict.
Russia also released images of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, with a masked soldier saying radiation was “under control”. The publication appeared to be part of a major Kremlin propaganda campaign downplaying the conflict domestically.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.