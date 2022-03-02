Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Ensuring That Russian Economy Feels the Pain, Says Biden, Clarifies US Forces Will Not Engage in Conflict

“We were all sleeping when Naveen stepped out to buy food for all of us. We were hungry as the curfew did not allow us to go outside. We had run out of food and he went out to get us some,” said a sobbing Srikanth Channegowda, the last person to speak to Indian student Naveen Shekhargouda Gyanagoudar, who was killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city that has been hit by intense shelling and gunfire from advancing Russian forces. Speaking exclusively to News18 from Ukraine, Srikanth described the series of events that led to the news of the death of his friend. READ MORE