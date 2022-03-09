Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv, Two Other Cities; IAEA Loses Contact with Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

Live now
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Moscow has announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning to carry out the evacuation of the civilian population, Russian news agencies reported. “From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 9, 2022, the Russian Federation is declaring a ‘regime of silence’ and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors,” a cell of the Russian defence ministry charged Read More
Air raid sirens were sunded in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and two other cities- Zhytomyr and Vasylkiv. The residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter.
Asia’s biggest grain mandi in Punjab’s Khanna city is usually desolate at this time of the year as the new crop only comes after harvest in April. The wheat crops are lush and green, waiting to be harvested. But the normally empty grain mandi (marketplace) is now buzzing with action and expectation. The thing with wars and turmoil is that they bring a mixed bag. With grimness also come opportunities for some. And as Ukraine and Russia are engaged in conflict, wheat supply and exports to many countries have taken a hit. The two warring countries are responsible for about 40% of the world’s wheat supply. Punjab, despite having good-quality wheat, exports largely to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
International Atomic Energy Agency loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chornobyl. Systems that monitor nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chornobyl, taken over by Russian forces, have stopped transmitting data, the IAEA said on March 8.
Thousands of Airbnb users have booked vacation rentals in war-battered Ukraine, not to visit but to provide aid to local hosts struggling to survive the Russian invasion. Over a two-day period last week, some $1.9 million was spent on reservations for more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based company told AFP on Tuesday. The outpouring of support came as Airbnb announced a suspension of its business in Russia and Belarus, joining a US tech freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
US president Joe Biden on Wednesday went after Russia’s economic lifeline by banning Russian energy imports. The UK also joined in and said that it would phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. The European Union, however, slash gas imports by two-thirds from Russia. Unlike the US, its EU allies are dependent on Russian energy imports. The price of oil in the US is an average of $4.17 per gallon after it registered a 72% rise in just over one month and it is also the highest price Americans have paid at the pump since the global economic downturn of 2008, according to a report by news agency AFP. Russia accounts for 8% of US imports of oil and petroleum products and imported $17.5 billion in crude, fuel oil and petroleum products from Russia, the report said. READ MORE
The US ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers, and the European Union’s decision to continue imports was unlikely to make much difference to disarray in Russian oil trade, analysts said on Tuesday. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. The European Union did not join the ban because it is more dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies.
Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter. “8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac (evacuate) civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments,” he said.
There is no thought of celebrating International Women’s Day for the refugees arriving in the Polish border city of Przemysl after leaving their husbands and sons behind to fight in Ukraine. “We lost our life, our safety,” said a dazed-looking Anastasia Kazankina, a lawyer, speaking in a car park outside a busy refugee center that was once a Tesco supermarket. “We cannot plan any future because we don’t know what will be tomorrow,” said Kazankina, clutching her son Ilya’s hand and her dog Marsia’s lead.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia’s stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor. In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Zelensky said he is open to “compromise” on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24. “I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that … NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine,” Zelensky said in an interview aired Monday night on ABC News.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowed Tuesday to “fight to the end” in a historic virtual speech to UK lawmakers. “We will not give up and we will not lose,” he said, recounting a day-by-day account of Russia’s invasion that dwelt on the costs in lives of civilians including Ukrainian children. “We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost, in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets,” he said, to a standing ovation at the end.
It added that Russia proposes to agree the routes and start time of the humanitarian corridors with Ukraine “before 03:00 MSK on March 9”. Civilian evacuations took place on Tuesday morning, in particular from the town of Sumy, where two convoys left during the day.
Evacuations also took place outside the capital Kyiv. But attempted evacuations from the port town of Mariupol have failed on several occasions in recent days, with both Kyiv and Moscow blaming the other side for the failures.
Meanwhile, the United States led a Western assault on Moscow’s economic lifeline Tuesday, banning imports of Russian oil as civilians fled besieged Ukrainian cities in a desperate evacuation push blighted by Russian shelling.
President Joe Biden heralded the US embargo as a hit on “the main artery of Russia’s economy” targeting President Vladimir Putin’s most crucial source of revenue — and vowed Ukraine would “never be a victory” for Putin.
