Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Ukraine Says it Foiled Russian Missile Attack on Odesa Region; 3,000 Flee Mariupol

“The enemy tried in an insidious way to hit critical infrastructure facilities, the destruction of which could be dangerous for the civilian population,” the Ukrainian military’s southern command said in a Facebook post.

“Thanks to the timely and effective response of the air defence forces, the missiles did not hit the targets the enemy had been aiming at,” it said. Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian statement.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its war in Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a “special operation” to demilitarize its southwestern neighbour. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president refused Friday to say whether he had ordered an airstrike on Russian soil, as a bus convoy navigated a tortuous evacuation to help thousands flee the besieged city of Mariupol.

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resumed via video, but the Kremlin warned the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations.

Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling US network Fox News: “I’m sorry, I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief.”

With the prospect of war expanding across Ukraine’s borders, progress appeared stalled in one of the country’s most pressing humanitarian disasters, in the shattered southern city of Mariupol.

But late Friday people who managed to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk were from there carried on dozens of buses to Zaporizhzhia, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the northwest, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

But the consequence on peace negotiations was swiftly made clear by Moscow.

“This is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia launched its invasion on February 24, expecting to quickly take Kyiv and topple Zelensky’s government.

