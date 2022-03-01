Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: 64-Km-Long Russian Army Convoy Nears Kyiv; Peaceful Settlement India's Position, Says Tirumurti at UN

Live now
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said, according to a Reuters report. Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were Read More
Saathiya restaurant owner Manish Dave said that the eatery has become a bomb shelter of sorts as it is situated in the basement of Chokolivs’kyi Boulevard. READ MORE
Two major Hollywood studios, Disney and Warner Bros., said they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, starting with the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, “Turning Red.” Within hours, WarnerMedia said it would pause this week’s release of “The Batman” in Russia.
“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation” Disney said in a statement. “In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance.”
Taiwan will join moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system and has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to show support for the international “democratic camp”, the government said on Tuesday. Taiwan has joined with Western-led allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people, seeing parallels with what Taipei views as Beijing’s threats against the island.
Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters Taiwan was in lock-step with its democratic partners around the world on its sanctions decision, adding that on SWIFT the government will “cooperate” with what Western countries have decided.
The Centre is taking all steps to rescue Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine and they would be brought to India soon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday. The minister gave the assurance to ensure the safe return of students from the state during a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister. READ MORE
A shipment of terminals for Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has arrived in Ukraine after one of its ministers personally appealed to the billionaire in the face of Russia’s invasion, AFP said in a report. The gear could help provide internet in areas where access has been hit due to the assault unleashed by President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s neighbor a week ago. “Starlink – here. Thanks @elonmusk,” Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Monday with a picture of a truck loaded with Starlink terminals. “You are most welcome,” the SpaceX founder tweeted in response.
Fedorov urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine days after the invasion began last week, tweeting “While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people.” Web monitoring group NetBlocks has reported a series of significant disruptions to internet service in Ukraine after the Russian invasion began. Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet. The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth’s orbit.
US President Joe Biden spoke to Allies and partners to discuss “Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine”. “We are continuing our support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and affirmed our readiness to keep imposing severe costs on Russia if they do not de-escalate,” he said, according to reports.
India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine… this important humanitarian necessity must immediately be addressed: India at the 11th Emergency Special Session of UNGA on Ukraine.
Peaceful settlement of disputes has been India’s consistent position; my govt firmly believes that there’s no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy: India’s Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti, at 11th Emergency Special Session of UNGA on Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as he spoke to his counterparts from the Slovak Republic and Romania to seek their continued assistance in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi, in his telephonic conversations with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. READ MORE
On being asked about India’s abstention at the UNSC meeting, US State Dept Spokesperson Ned Price said, “we have a very close relationship with India & have regular engagements with our Indian partners… So at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this.”
The ministry of external affairs told Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine to not go to the borders directly and coordinate with authorities by moving to western parts of the country and seeking shelter in nearby towns. Close to 8,000 Indian citizens had been evacuated since Russian forces launched an offensive against its neighbouring country on February 24. READ MORE
Tech firms from Facebook to TikTok and Microsoft moved Monday to curb the reach of Russian state-linked news outlets, which stand accused of pushing misinformation about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Social media platforms have become one of the fronts in the internationally condemned attack, home to sometimes false narratives but also real-time monitoring of a conflict that marks Europe’s biggest geopolitical crisis in decades.
Facebook’s parent Meta said it would be restricting access in the European Union to RT and Sputnik, which Western nations have accused of being Kremlin mouthpieces and serving as a platform to argue for war. The social media behemoth’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, cited the “exceptional nature of the current situation” in announcing the decision but offered no details.
Just hours earlier, Twitter said it would put warnings on tweets sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media. Twitter’s head of site integrity, Yoel Roth, wrote that the platform has been seeing more than 45,000 tweets per day that are sharing links to the outlets. “Our product should make it easy to understand who’s behind the content you see, and what their motivations and intentions are,” he added.
Russia and Belarus were suspended from all international rugby “until further notice” on Tuesday, the world governing body said, as it announced “full and immediate” sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s membership of World Rugby was also suspended indefinitely, meaning the country’s slim hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in France are over. “World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus,” said a strongly worded statement.
“The World Rugby executive committee has today decided to take immediate additional steps to protect the rugby family and take a strong stance against the conflict in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee: “The full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO’s and the Western public’s silence on the situation in Donbass had resulted in a humanitarian and political disaster in Europe.
“NATO’s experiments and the deafening silence of the Western public – these are the reasons behind the humanitarian and political disaster in Europe. An end was to be put to this, since the West refused to conduct any negotiations whatsoever and welcomed aggressive statements and direct threats of Kiev puppets towards Russia,” the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel, according to a report by RT.
Russia did not start a war; it is ending it, according to Zakharova. “Throughout these years, the Russian side has urged the international community to oppose the ongoing annihilation of the Donbass population. These are millions of people who were losing loved ones every day and were living in basements to escape the shelling,” she added.
Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said, according to a Reuters report. Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.
Meanwhile, the United States said Monday that it was expelling 12 members of Russia’s UN mission from America for being “intelligence operatives,” prompting a furious response from Moscow, which denounced what it called a “hostile move.” A spokeswoman for the US mission to the UN said those ordered to leave had “abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”
“We are taking this action in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement. This action has been in development for several months,” said the spokeswoman, Olivia Dalton. Richard Mills, the US’s deputy ambassador to the UN, told a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that the dozen had engaged in non-diplomatic activities.
“Those diplomats that have been asked to leave the United States were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats,” he said, without elaborating further. “This is a hostile move against our country,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, said on Facebook, adding that Moscow was “deeply disappointed” and “totally rejected” the US claims.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia — who has not been targeted for himself for expulsion — informed reporters of the decision first in a highly unusual way. While giving a press conference ahead of the UN meeting, Nebenzia asked reporters for a minute to answer a telephone message. He then revealed that he had just learned of the expulsion order issued by the United States.
A Russian diplomatic source later told AFP that the expulsion decision did not target either the ambassador or his two senior deputies, Dmitry Polyanskiy and Anna Evstigneeva. “It’s bad news,” said Nebenzia, adding that the staff in question were to leave the country by March 7.
The Russian mission to the UN has around 100 staff, according to a Russian diplomatic source. The announcement of the expulsion came on the last day of Russia’s rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, which changes every month. Russia is to cede the presidential seat to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
The Russian diplomatic mission planned a reception later Monday to mark the end of its presidency, which has been marked, unprecedentedly, by its launch of a war against a neighboring country. “It is not clear that there will be many guests,” one ambassador told AFP on condition of anonymity about this event which, unusually, no journalists were invited to attend.
