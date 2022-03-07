Read more

the building, and a dust cloud obscures the street. Several journalists can be heard reacting to the strike, the report said. Someone is seen dragging the Ukrainian soldier away as the scene begins to clear. Other soldiers run across the street, appearing to be checking on the health of a number of people.

Someone can be heard repeatedly yelling, “Medic!” The bodies of several civilians are covered in sheets in photos taken by the Associated Press. CNN has determined that the civilians killed in the Russian military strike seen in the video were killed. According to CNN, the mayor of Irpin stated that at least eight people were killed in military strikes on Sunday. “A family perished,” said Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn in a statement. “Two small children and two adults died right in front of my eyes.”

Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia, US media reported Sunday, in protest at Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The US-based platform had already halted its acquisitions in Russia earlier this week, as well as its production of original programs. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson told the US magazine Variety. When contacted by AFP, Netflix did not immediately respond.

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021. But it is a minor player in Russia, where it has fewer than one million subscribers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Netflix joins a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24. On Monday, Netflix told the website Vulture that it did not intend to comply with a Russian law that requires streaming platforms to offer several free channels, some of which are considered to be government propaganda outlets, from the beginning of March.

And Britain is releasing another $100 million to help Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday and promised fresh efforts to rally international opinion against Russia’s invasion. The $100 million, to be provided via the World Bank, is in addition to the £220 million ($290 mln) of overall aid support to Ukraine, said a statement from Downing Street. The new funding will go towards keeping key state functions operating, it added.

“While only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” said Johnson. The British leader will on Monday receive the Dutch and Canadian prime ministers, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte and they will visit a Royal Air Force base before holding a joint news conference.

On Tuesday, Johnson will meet the leaders of the four Visegrad countries, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This week’s meetings are part of a six-point plan that Johnson’s office unveiled on Saturday designed to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.