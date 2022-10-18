Russia-Ukraine War Updates: 6 Dead, Several Missing as Moscow Fighter Plane Crashed into Residential Building in Yeysk

Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Six people were dead and several missing as a Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday. As many as 19 people suffered injuries in Yeysk, which is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the Sea of Azov.

Earlier on Monday, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones, killing at least four people in an apartment building in downtown Kyiv during morning rush hour. The second air strikes in a week is in the latest wave of what Ukraine and the West say are deliberate strikes on civilian targets.

Here are the latest updates in Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukrainian President Zelensky urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia.

The two sides have carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women.

Four people were killed in the Russian attack on the residential building in Kyiv.

President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has set Russia on a path towards turmoil that could unseat the Kremlin chief, trigger civil war or even break the country apart, said a Russian diplomat who resigned over the war.

Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, resigned in May because he felt the war had shown just how repressive and warped his homeland had become.

