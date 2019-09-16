Russia Warns Against 'Hasty' Reaction to Saudi Oil Attacks
The Saudi attacks will cut the kingdom's output by 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a statement from state-run oil company Saudi Aramco, or more than 5% of global oil supply.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow: The Kremlin on Monday warned against a hasty reaction to the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Washington has blamed on Iran.
"We call on all countries to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help soften the impact of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed the attack on two plants at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais, at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production or 50% of the kingdom’s oil output. This comprises more than 5% of global daily oil production
While the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put the blame squarely on Iran, writing on Twitter that there was "no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."
