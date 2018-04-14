GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Russia Warns of 'Consequences' After US Leads Punitive Strikes on Syria

Syria ally Russia warned on Saturday of "consequences" following the launch of US-led strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.

AFP

Updated:April 14, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Explosions lit up the skies with anti-aircraft fire, over Damascus, the Syrian capital, as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Syria ally Russia warned on Friday of "consequences" following the launch of US-led strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.

"Again, we are being threatened," Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement.

"We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris."

"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," added the envoy, after President Donald Trump directly called out his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over his support for the Assad regime.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
