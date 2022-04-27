Russia Withdraws from UN Tourism Body Over Ukraine War, Says UNWTO

Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation’s tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine.
UNWTO was the first @UN agency to address the membership of Russia.
Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from @UNWTO.
Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO. pic.twitter.com/suDX05iCf8
— Zurab Pololikashvili (@pololikashvili) April 27, 2022
“Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO,” the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia’s suspension “is effective immediately”.
