Russia Withdraws from UN Tourism Body Over Ukraine War, Says UNWTO
1-MIN READ

Russia Withdraws from UN Tourism Body Over Ukraine War, Says UNWTO

Secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said the World Tourism Organization was the first UN agency to address the membership of Russia. (Image: @Zurab Pololikashvili/Twitter)

Russia withdrew ahead of a vote by the executive council to suspend Moscow's membership over the invasion of Ukraine

Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation’s tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO,” the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia’s suspension “is effective immediately”.

first published:April 27, 2022, 16:23 IST