Russia Withdraws from UN Tourism Body Over Ukraine War, Says UNWTO

Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation’s tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine.

UNWTO was the first @UN agency to address the membership of Russia.

Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from @UNWTO.

Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO. pic.twitter.com/suDX05iCf8

