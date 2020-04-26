Russia, World's Largest Wheat Exporter, Suspends Grain Exports Until July 1

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is suspending grain exports, including wheat, rye, barley and corn until July 1, the ministry of agriculture said Sunday.

In early April, the government introduced export quotas for certain grains until the end of June but these were "fully exhausted" by Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

"After exporting all grain declared under the quota, the export of wheat, meslin, rye, barley and corn to non-member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will be suspended until July 1, 2020," the statement said.

The Eurasian Economic Union groups Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Global bodies, including the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organisation have warned countries against imposing export restrictions that could interrupt the global food supply chain as the coronavirus pandemic causes massive economic upheaval.

Moscow said its earlier quotas were introduced to ensure the stability of the national market.

Sunday's statement made no reference to the coronavirus crisis. In the agricultural year 2018-2019, Russia exported more than 35 million tons of wheat and 43.3 million tons of all grains, according to RIA Novosti news agency.