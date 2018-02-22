GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Russia Would Back 30-day Syria Ceasefire But Not for IS, Nusra Front and Other Groups: Lavrov

Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad's government in the Syrian conflict.

Reuters

Updated:February 22, 2018, 9:03 PM IST
Russia Would Back 30-day Syria Ceasefire But Not for IS, Nusra Front and Other Groups: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, on February 22, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Djordje Kojadinovic)
Moscow: Russia is ready to consider a 30-day ceasefire in Syria but only if it does not cover Islamic State, Nusra Front and other groups "who are shelling residential quarters of Damascus", Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Lavrov's comments, made during a visit to Belgrade, were quoted by the Interfax news agency. Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad's government in the Syrian conflict.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
