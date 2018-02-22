English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Would Back 30-day Syria Ceasefire But Not for IS, Nusra Front and Other Groups: Lavrov
Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad's government in the Syrian conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, on February 22, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Djordje Kojadinovic)
Moscow: Russia is ready to consider a 30-day ceasefire in Syria but only if it does not cover Islamic State, Nusra Front and other groups "who are shelling residential quarters of Damascus", Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Thursday as saying.
Lavrov's comments, made during a visit to Belgrade, were quoted by the Interfax news agency. Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad's government in the Syrian conflict.
