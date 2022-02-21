CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Russian Army Says Killed 5 'Saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian Territory

A satellite image shows battle group equipment at the Kursk training area, Russia, February 14, 2022. Picture taken February 14, 2022. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The tensions continued to fuel along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five “saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow’s border with Ukraine.

“As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

first published:February 21, 2022, 18:53 IST