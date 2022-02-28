CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russian Army Says Ukrainian Civilians Can 'Freely' Leave Country, Claims 'Air Superiority' Over Region

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also accused Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.

The Russian army said Monday that Ukrainian civilians could “freely" leave the country’s capital Kyiv and stressed it had air superiority over Ukraine as its invasion went into its fifth day.

“All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

“Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine," he added, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.

first published:February 28, 2022, 13:53 IST