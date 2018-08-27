English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Russian Court Jails Kremlin Critic Navalny for 30 Days over Protest
Navalny, who was detained by police outside his home on Saturday, was found guilty of breaking protest legislation for organising a street rally in Moscow on January 28.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently detained over his participation in an anti-government protest in January 2018, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Moscow: A Russian court sentenced opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 30 days in jail on Monday after convicting him of breaking public protest laws, a move that will prevent him from leading a planned anti-government rally against pension reform next month.
Navalny, who was detained by police outside his home on Saturday, was found guilty of breaking protest legislation for organising a street rally in Moscow on Jan. 28 despite the authorities having refused to approve it.
Navalny, who rejects the idea that the authorities should have the right to pre-approve any protests, told the court he believed the authorities were jailing him for the offence over six months later in order to stop him taking part in a protest planned for Sept. 9 against plans to raise the retirement age.
That is the same day as Moscow elects a new mayor, a contest expected to be easily won by incumbent Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, and authorities have rejected an application by Navalny's supporters to rally in central Moscow.
"This trial is happening with the single aim of not allowing me to take part in the protest against raising the retirement age," Navalny told the presiding judge. "You and I both know it."
The opposition politician, who was barred from taking part in a presidential election earlier this year, is hoping to tap into public anger over government plans to raise the retirement age to 65 from 60 for men and to 63 from 55 for women.
Opinion polls show most Russians strongly oppose the plan, which has been seen as causing a drop in Putin's approval rating in recent months, prompting speculation that the Russian leader may decide to dilute the reform.
