Russian Defence Minister Resurfaces on TV Amid Speculation Over Whereabouts

Amid questions over his whereabouts after dropping out of public view for days in the midst of war with Ukraine, Russia’s powerful defence minister resurfaced in a short snippet of video footage aired by state media on Thursday.

The absence of Sergei Shoigu, said to be a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparked rumours regarding his whereabouts with some reports saying that he was suffering from heart problems.

Shoigu on Thursday appeared for a few in a split screen of top officials during a virtual meeting with Putin in footage aired by Russia’s RIA news agency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov played down speculation about Shoigu’s whereabouts on Thursday, saying that he had a lot on his plate and it was understandable he was not devoting a lot of time to media appearances, news agency Reuters reported.

“The defence minister has a lot on his mind right now. A special military operation is underway. Now is not really the time for media activity," Peskov said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

