Russian Doctor Denies Authorities Pressured Hospital Treating Navalny, Says He Was Unfit to be Transported
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/File)
The head doctor of the Siberian hospital that treated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday denied that the hospital had come under outside pressure from local authorities.