English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Envoy to UK Pens Letter to Cop Sick from Nerve Agent
Skripal and daughter Yulia were found poisoned in the southwest English city Salisbury with what Britain has determined was a military grade nerve agent.
A tent covers the park bench where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain on March 12, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
London: The Russian ambassador to Britain has written to a policeman exposed to a nerve agent during the poisoning of a former Russian spy in southwest England, insisting on Moscow's innocence and thanking him for his bravery.
Alexander Yakovenko on Friday told Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was released from hospital on Thursday following two weeks of treatment, that he hoped the officer, as well as targeted ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, "get well soon".
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for your bravery when reacting to the assault on two Russian nationals," he wrote.
"Please be assured that Russia has nothing to do with this reckless incident and is ready to cooperate with the British authorities," Yakovenko added.
Skripal and daughter Yulia were found poisoned in the southwest English city Salisbury with what Britain has determined was a military grade nerve agent.
Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Russia for an "attempted assassination".
She won the backing of other European Union leaders at a summit this week, who unanimously agreed it was "highly likely" that Moscow was responsible for the attack.
Russia has ridiculed the accusation, and in an escalating war of words following tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions, suggested British military laboratory Porton Down may be the source for the attack.
Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the facility, said on Friday there was "no way" a nerve agent could have left the site.
"It's very frustrating to hear that because everyone here knows that's just not true," he told the BBC. "We've got the highest levels of controls."
He added: "It's a coincidence that it's down the road", in reference to Porton Down's proximity to Salisbury, which is less than 10 miles away.
Also Watch
Alexander Yakovenko on Friday told Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was released from hospital on Thursday following two weeks of treatment, that he hoped the officer, as well as targeted ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, "get well soon".
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for your bravery when reacting to the assault on two Russian nationals," he wrote.
"Please be assured that Russia has nothing to do with this reckless incident and is ready to cooperate with the British authorities," Yakovenko added.
Skripal and daughter Yulia were found poisoned in the southwest English city Salisbury with what Britain has determined was a military grade nerve agent.
Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Russia for an "attempted assassination".
She won the backing of other European Union leaders at a summit this week, who unanimously agreed it was "highly likely" that Moscow was responsible for the attack.
Russia has ridiculed the accusation, and in an escalating war of words following tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions, suggested British military laboratory Porton Down may be the source for the attack.
Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the facility, said on Friday there was "no way" a nerve agent could have left the site.
"It's very frustrating to hear that because everyone here knows that's just not true," he told the BBC. "We've got the highest levels of controls."
He added: "It's a coincidence that it's down the road", in reference to Porton Down's proximity to Salisbury, which is less than 10 miles away.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside
- Novak Djokovic 'Ran Out of Gas' in Miami Open Defeat
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji Is In Solid Form In This Well-intentioned Film
- Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married