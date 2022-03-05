CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Russian Forces Take of Psychiatric Hospital with 670 People Inside, Governor Says
1-MIN READ

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia hold weapons near a truck in the separatist-controlled settlement of Rybinskoye. (Reuters Photo)

Regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said he didn't understand how to evacuate these people, who have special needs.

Russian forces have taken control of a psychiatric hospital in the town of Borodyanka in Ukraine’s Kyiv region, with 670 people inside, the regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba told local media on Saturday.

“Today we do not understand how to evacuate these people, how to help them," Kuleba said. “They are running out of water and medicines," he said.

“These are people with certain special needs, they need constant help … many of them have been bedridden for years."

first published:March 05, 2022, 23:00 IST