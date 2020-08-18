Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

MOSCOW A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a humanitarian mission.

It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn’t identify him.

Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government.

