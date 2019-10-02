Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Russian Guards Fire on North Korean Fishermen, Five Injured

Russia's frustration has been building in recent months over thousands of North Korean boats illegally fishing for squid off its far eastern coast.

AFP

Updated:October 2, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Russian Guards Fire on North Korean Fishermen, Five Injured
Representative Image.

Moscow: Russian border guards opened fire on a North Korean boat in Moscow's Pacific waters on Wednesday, injuring five fishermen, Russia's security service said.

Russia's frustration has been building in recent months over thousands of North Korean boats illegally fishing for squid off its far eastern coast.

In one incident, a North Korean was killed and several Russian coastguards were injured in a shootout last month when the crew of one boat resisted arrest.

"Five poachers were wounded, they are receiving medical assistance," the FSB national security service, which is in charge of border guards, said on its website.

"As a result of failure to comply with the border guards' legitimate demands, gunfire was used to stop one of the vessels." The FSB said the North Korean boat was being held.

In September, Russia detained hundreds of North Korean fishermen who were operating in the waters.

The area is bordered by Japan, Russia and North and South Korea and disputes over fishing rights there are frequent.

But the fear of detention or even death is not enough to deter impoverished North Koreans and experts say their government will not dare to crack down on their activities.

The fishermen use rudimentary wooden boats and drift nets that have been banned in Russia since 2015 because they indiscriminately trap all marine life, from salmon to seals, and can endanger divers, local Russians complain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram