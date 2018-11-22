English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Intelligence Chief Dies Igor Korobov, Successor Yet to be Announced
Igor Korobov, who had headed the Main Intelligence Directorate since 2016, died Wednesday from a 'long and serious illness,' Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.
A general view shows the headquarters of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, formerly known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow: The head of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, Igor Korobov, has died aged 62, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
Korobov, who had headed the Main Intelligence Directorate since 2016, died Wednesday from a "long and serious illness," Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.
His successor has yet to be announced.
Korobov's predecessor, Igor Sergun, died in January 2016.
In recent years the GRU has gained notoriety over links to some of Russia's most contentious actions abroad.
The West has accused the powerful agency of a number of attacks on foreign soil including the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, with a nerve agent in Britain last March.
The GRU is one of Moscow's three spy agencies along with the FSB security service and the SVR foreign intelligence agency.
Korobov, who had headed the Main Intelligence Directorate since 2016, died Wednesday from a "long and serious illness," Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.
His successor has yet to be announced.
Korobov's predecessor, Igor Sergun, died in January 2016.
In recent years the GRU has gained notoriety over links to some of Russia's most contentious actions abroad.
The West has accused the powerful agency of a number of attacks on foreign soil including the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, with a nerve agent in Britain last March.
The GRU is one of Moscow's three spy agencies along with the FSB security service and the SVR foreign intelligence agency.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Apologises to Harbhajan Singh, Says I Had Crossed the Line
- #90sMoviesIn2018: How 'Phool Aur Kaante', Ajay Devgn's Debut Film, Glorified Invasion of Privacy, & Mindless Violence
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus Match Online
- Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai
- Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Meet the Cast of Sunil Grover’s New Comedy Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...