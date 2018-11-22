GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Russian Intelligence Chief Dies Igor Korobov, Successor Yet to be Announced

Igor Korobov, who had headed the Main Intelligence Directorate since 2016, died Wednesday from a 'long and serious illness,' Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

AFP

Updated:November 22, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
A general view shows the headquarters of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, formerly known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow: The head of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, Igor Korobov, has died aged 62, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Korobov, who had headed the Main Intelligence Directorate since 2016, died Wednesday from a "long and serious illness," Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

His successor has yet to be announced.

Korobov's predecessor, Igor Sergun, died in January 2016.

In recent years the GRU has gained notoriety over links to some of Russia's most contentious actions abroad.

The West has accused the powerful agency of a number of attacks on foreign soil including the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, with a nerve agent in Britain last March.

The GRU is one of Moscow's three spy agencies along with the FSB security service and the SVR foreign intelligence agency.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
