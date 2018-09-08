English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Lawmaker: North Korea's Leader Confirmed Readiness to Visit Russia
After the meeting that lastest for more than an hour in Pyongyang, the Russian Lawmaker, Valentina Matvienko said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants peace.
Valentina Matvienko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. REUTERS
Loading...
Moscow: Kim Jong Un has confirmed his readiness to visit Russia, the RIA news agency quoted speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko as saying after she met the North Korean leader in Pyongyang on Saturday.
Kim "wants peace", Matvienko said after the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour. The timing and place of Kim's visit will be agreed via diplomatic channels, the Russian lawmaker added.
"He confirmed he is ready and willing to make an official visit to Russia," RIA quoted Matvienko as saying.
"He said he does not want to delay (the visit). "He said: meeting the President of Russia is very important to me, we should discuss the strategy and prospects of our cooperation, I of course would also like to discuss a number of important questions of the global agenda," she said.
Matvienko also said she had passed a message from President Vladimir Putin to Kim. She did not provide further detail.
Kim will not able to attend a forum in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok next week but will send a delegation of North Korean officials, Matvienko said.
North Korea is in talks with the United States about a step-by-step execution of commitments reached when Kim and US President Donald Trump met at a summit in Singapore in June, another news agency, Interfax, reported, citing Matvienko.
Kim "wants peace", Matvienko said after the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour. The timing and place of Kim's visit will be agreed via diplomatic channels, the Russian lawmaker added.
"He confirmed he is ready and willing to make an official visit to Russia," RIA quoted Matvienko as saying.
"He said he does not want to delay (the visit). "He said: meeting the President of Russia is very important to me, we should discuss the strategy and prospects of our cooperation, I of course would also like to discuss a number of important questions of the global agenda," she said.
Matvienko also said she had passed a message from President Vladimir Putin to Kim. She did not provide further detail.
Kim will not able to attend a forum in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok next week but will send a delegation of North Korean officials, Matvienko said.
North Korea is in talks with the United States about a step-by-step execution of commitments reached when Kim and US President Donald Trump met at a summit in Singapore in June, another news agency, Interfax, reported, citing Matvienko.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manoj Bajpayee: SC Ruling on Section 377 Could Have Saved 'Aligarh' Gay Professor's Life
- Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Get Into Scuffle at Party; Watch Videos
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma in Elite Company After First Innings Performance at The Oval
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...