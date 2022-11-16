‘Russian-made’ Missiles Kill Two in Poland; Biden Holds NATO, G7 Meeting on Sidelines of G20

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the government in Warsaw is expected to call for an emergency meeting of NATO members after ‘Russian-made’ missiles strayed into the country and killed two people.

Duda said that it is not clear who launched the missile but said it was ‘Russian-made’.

It is likely that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will view this as an escalation as it is the first time a member of the 28-country military and political alliance has been struck during the ongoing war in Ukraine. The attack follows a 100-missile attack by Russia on Ukraine which led to power outages for millions of Ukrainians and also caused supply issues for Moldova.

The Polish military has been put on alert after two were killed in the village of Przewodow. Duda said Poland would also request a special consultative NATO meeting when he spoke to US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The US also condemned the strikes and US President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting of the G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali.

Duda also spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, who offered his condolences as Poland faced ‘Russian Missile Terror.’ The Polish government summoned the Russian envoy to provide ‘immediate explanations’. The Hungarian government also convened a meeting of the defence council on Tuesday following the explosion in a village caused by the missiles. The Hungarian defence minister Csaba Hende spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting.

A report in the Guardian pointed out that the missile could have been a Russian munition which may have veered off course, or even a missile from Ukrainian S-300 air defence system, which is actually Russian-made. Russia has responded to the claims by saying that the Polish government is engaging in ‘deliberate provocation’ and its defence ministry denied that Russian missiles crossed into Poland.

“No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian rockets. The wreckage published by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewodów has nothing to do with Russian weapons,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

