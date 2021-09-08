CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » World » Russian Minister Dies Trying to Saving Someone's Life During Arctic Training Exercise: Report
1-MIN READ

Russian Minister Dies Trying to Saving Someone's Life During Arctic Training Exercise: Report

FILE PHOTO: Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of Russia Yevgeny Zinichev listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2019. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of Russia Yevgeny Zinichev listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2019. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

The 55-year-old official, who had headed the high-profile emergencies ministry since 2018, died while saving someone's life.

Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during a training exercise in the Arctic, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old official, who had headed the high-profile emergencies ministry since 2018, died while saving someone's life, it said without providing further details.

"… Zinichev died tragically while performing his official duties during inter-departmental drills to prevent crisis situations in the Arctic, saving someone's life," RIA quoted the ministry as saying.

Zinichev was in the Arctic to oversee large-scale drills and visited the construction site of a new fire station in Norilsk, as well as a search and rescue team in the area, the ministry had said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS

Before becoming a minister, Zinichev held a number of jobs including as former deputy director of the Federal Security Service and briefly as acting regional governor of Kaliningrad.

He is thought to have once been part of President Vladimir Putin's security detail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 08, 2021, 16:25 IST