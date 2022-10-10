Russian Missiles Rain on Ukraine, 11 Killed, Says Kyiv; US Condemns ‘Utter Brutality’ | Key Points

Russia on Monday escalated the war against its neighbour Ukraine, as missiles rained on cities killing 11 people and leaving 64 wounded, as per Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin may have touted the strikes as “revenge” for damage to a showpiece bridge linking Russia and Crimea, but the attacks brought massive fear and destruction for civilians who had witnessed months of relative calm.

According to the Ukrainian state emergency service, at least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in the missile strikes across the country. Ukrainian authorities further said Russia fired 84 missiles against 10 cities, with 56 neutralised by air defence. Putin, however, when he confirmed the strikes by Russia said 10 had been killed.

Terming the strikes a “retaliation”, the Russian leader said the attack on Kerch Bridge was an “act of terrorism” and vowed a “tough” response to any further attacks that threatened Russia’s security. In a video post that showed him outside his presidential office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “They (Russians) want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system,” adding, “the second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible.”

United States President Joe Biden condemned the “utter brutality” of the missile strikes, while India expressed deep concern over the escalation of the conflict and called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of “diplomacy and dialogue”.

Analysts, however, said it was far from clear whether the strikes will be a turning point in a war that had already killed thousands and sent millions fleeing from their homes. They said Putin was trying to send a ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet’ message to Ukraine, as the hail of missiles on civilian areas seemed like “psychological and physical intimidation”. But, they added, that it also looked like “an act of desperation” from someone whose troops were losing territory in parts of eastern Ukraine that had already been annexed.

Here is all you need to know about the fresh round of escalation in the Russia Ukraine conflict:

President Joe Biden condemned Monday’s widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow. “The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose,” Biden said in a statement, adding, “they once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.” According to Ukrainian officials, at least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in the missile strikes across the country. Confirming the strikes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said 10 people had been killed. Moscow, too, said it had hit “all designated targets” in its massive attack on the Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure. In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, India issued an advisory for its nationals living and travelling to the war-torn country and advised them to avoid all non-essential travel to and within. “They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities. Indian nationals are requested to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them, where required,” the advisory added. India also expressed deep concern over the escalation and called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of “diplomacy and dialogue”. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the escalation was in no one’s interest and noted that India stood ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation. “India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians,” he said. Since the conflict began in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a number of times. Last month, at the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan, Modi had interacted with Putin and told him Modi told him that “today’s era is not of war” and Russia must choose the path of peace to resolve the conflict. The strikes knocked out power and heat as missiles tore into busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the centre of the capital Kyiv. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. Residents raced to bomb shelters as air raid sirens rang throughout the day. Putin said Ukraine had carried out “terrorist acts” against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued, while Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth” and his defence ministry vowed revenge for the attacks. Its top general, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Ukraine had shot down at least 43 Russian missiles out of some 81 launched. Ukrainian PM Denys Shmygal said 11 infrastructure facilities in eight regions and in the capital of Kyiv were damaged. In another sign of possible escalation, Putin’s closest ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had ordered troops to deploy jointly with Russian forces near Ukraine, which he accused of planning attacks on Belarus with its western backers. He allowed Russia to use Belarus as a staging ground early in the war but has not sent in his troops. While Putin said he had ordered the long-range strikes after an attack on the Kerch Bridge, Ukrainian military intelligence said the Russian attacks were ordered in early October. “The objects of critical civil infrastructure and the central areas of densely populated Ukrainian cities were identified as targets,” it said. Zelenskyy said they were deliberately timed to kill people, as well as to knock out Ukraine’s power grid. The Kremlin was humiliated two days ago when a blast damaged Kerch Bridge, Europe’s longest bridge that it had built after it seized Crimea in 2014. Ukraine, which views the bridge as a military target sustaining Russia’s war effort, celebrated the blast without officially claiming responsibility. With troops suffering weeks of setbacks on the battlefield, Russian authorities have been facing the first sustained public criticism at home of the war with commentators on state television demanding ever tougher measures.

(With agency inputs)

