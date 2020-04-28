WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Russian Opposition Holds Online Protest Against Vladimir Putin Over Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The online event was organised by a group called "The No Campaign", led by Ilya Azar, a journalist at independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and a municipal lawmaker.

  • AFP Moscow
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
Share this:

Russian opposition activists avoided lockdown measures by holding an online protest on Thursday against President Vladimir Putin's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers also criticised Putin's proposed constitutional changes that allow him to extend his stay in office.

But the YouTube feed experienced serious technical problems, making the speeches initially inaudible and the number of viewers was only around four thousand.

The online event was organised by a group called "The No Campaign", led by Ilya Azar, a journalist at independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and a municipal lawmaker.

The online format aimed to recreate the feeling of a street demonstration as Moscow is under a strict lockdown, Azar told AFP.

"In normal times it would be weird to organise a rally online," he said. "This is an attempt to find a new format."

The glitch-prone event contrasted with previous slick online presentations by Russia's main opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who did not take part.

Opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov had to repeat his entire speech due to lack of sound.

"We are forced to use this format, unfortunately," he said. "I'd be glad to see you all in a Moscow square."

He attacked the government for failing to provide "decent compensation" for those who are unable to work due to the lockdown.

"In most European countries... the authorities are spending hundreds of billions and even trillions of dollars to save their citizens, save small and medium sized businesses," he said.

"In Russia it's the absolute opposite."

Speaking with a collection of soft toys in the background, Azar said the online event did not have official authorisation, which is required for street demonstrations.

"I hope special forces don't come knocking at my door," he added.

Focusing on a planned vote on constitutional amendments, he told viewers that Putin "has turned into an ageing dictator, desperately holding onto power."

Putin is calling for a national referendum on constitutional changes that would make it possible for him to serve new presidential terms without a break.

The vote was postponed from April 22 as the number of virus cases grew sharply.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres