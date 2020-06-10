Russian Plant Recalls Ventilator Model Linked to Hospital Fires: Report
FILE PHOTO: A view shows an Aventa-M medical ventilator next to a bed inside a pavilion of Crocus Expo exhibition centre, turned into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo
The Urals Instrument Engineering Plant (UPZ) in the region of Sverdlovsk where the Aventa-M ventilators were made said it would conduct additional inspections and tests.