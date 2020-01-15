English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Russian PM and His Cabinet Resign after Putin Proposes Constitutional Changes: Report

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (File Photo)

Russian news agencies said Vladimir Putin thanked PM Dmitry Medvedev for his work, adding the latter will be named deputy of the presidential Security Council.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: January 15, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Moscow: The Tass news agency reported that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister's Cabinet failed to fulfill all the objectives set for it. Russian media said Putin plans to name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

Medvedev said the proposals would make significant changes to the country's balance of power and so "the government in its current form has resigned".

Medvedev, a long-time close associate of Putin's, has served as Russia's prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012.

Putin asked the member's of Medvedev's Cabinet to keep working until a new Cabinet is formed.

Medvedev's resignation followed Putin's annual state of the nation address earlier Wednesday. During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members.

The proposed move is seen as part of Putin's efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)
